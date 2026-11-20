Atiku and ADC had asked the court to declare Mr Tinubu unqualified to contest the election and compel INEC to remove his name and that of the APC from the list of candidates and political parties for the 2027 presidential poll.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to amend their suit challenging President Bola Tinubu's eligibility to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Judge Inyang Ekwo on Friday ruled that the proposed amendments sought to introduce new facts into the case after the 14-day period prescribed by the Constitution for filing pre-election matters had expired.

He held that introducing fresh facts through an amendment would materially alter the original case.

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Mr Ekwo ruled that he saw "no merit in this application, and it is hereby dismissed." Hence, the judge ordered the parties "to move to the substantive case."

Atiku and ADC instituted the suit on 14 August, challenging Mr Tinubu's eligibility to contest the 2027 presidential election.

The plaintiffs sued Mr Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging that the APC submitted a forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate to INEC in support of the president's nomination. They alleged that the certificate bore the name "Tinubu Bola Adekunle" rather than Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the 13 October hearing, Atiku's lawyer, Joseph Silas, moved an application filed on 10 September, seeking permission to amend the originating summons. The plaintiffs said they had noticed errors in their original court processes, including the description of INEC Form EC9A as Form CF001.

They also sought to provide clearer copies of some exhibits, set out particulars of the alleged fraud and include a written deposition by Atiku. They maintained that the proposed amendments would not introduce new issues or additional reliefs but were necessary to present their case properly.

But Mr Tinubu, through his lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), opposed the application. He argued that the proposed amendments would introduce a new case rather than correct errors and that the substantive suit was statute-barred.

The APC, represented by Akin Olujinmi, SAN, also urged the court to reject the application. Similarly, INEC's lawyer, Alex Izinyon, SAN, argued that the proposed amendments would introduce a fresh cause of action and attempt to cure defects after the constitutional deadline for filing pre-election cases had expired.

After listening to the parties, Judge Ekwo fixed 20 November (today) for ruling on the application.

'Pre-election matters are sui generis'

While ruling on the application, the judge agreed with Mr Tinubu, INEC and APC that the amendments would introduce new facts.

Mr Ekwo described pre-election matters as "sui generis", meaning they are a special category of cases with their own procedural requirements. He said the nature of such cases required parties to "present all relevant facts, documents and materials when they commenced their actions."

Referring to Section 285 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the judge noted that the event forming the basis of the suit occurred at the beginning of August, while the plaintiffs commenced the action on 14 August. He acknowledged that the suit was filed within the 14-day constitutional period but the plaintiffs could not use an amendment to introduce fresh facts after that period had expired.

"it is not the law that incomplete facts, documents or materials can form a suit in a pre-election action," noted the judge.

The judge also acknowledged the amendment provisions in the Federal High Court's Pre-Election Practice Directions 2026 but explained that they were not intended to allow parties to introduce material changes or reframe their cases after the constitutional period had expired.

Mr Ekwo therefore questioned the plaintiffs' claim in their affidavit supporting the application that the amendments introduced no new facts or issues and sought no additional reliefs.

He specifically identified paragraphs 8, 9 and 10 of the proposed amended affidavit as containing facts that were not in the original affidavit. He also identified proposed changes to paragraph 14, as well as material alterations to other parts of the affidavit.

He concluded that the plaintiffs had misinformed the court about the nature of the proposed amendments and that the application consequently lacked credible evidence.

Background

Atiku and ADC had asked the court to declare Mr Tinubu unqualified to contest the election and compel INEC to remove his name and that of the APC from the list of candidates and political parties for the 2027 presidential poll. However, the substantive suit has yet to proceed to a full hearing since it was filed.

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It first came up before Judge Ekwo on 1 September. The plaintiffs' lawyer, Joseph Onu, told the court that they had been unable to serve Mr Tinubu with the originating summons and other court processes. When Mr Tinubu's lawyer, Omosanya Popoola, offered to receive the documents on his behalf, Mr Onu declined without a written undertaking confirming that he was authorised to accept them.

The disagreement over service stalled the proceedings, prompting the judge to adjourn the case until 28 September. The court later granted the plaintiffs permission to serve Mr Tinubu through the APC, the second defendant in the suit, within seven days.

Meanwhile, Mr Tinubu and the APC filed a joint counter-affidavit around 9 September, urging the court to dismiss the suit as incompetent and arguing that the plaintiffs lacked the legal right to institute it.

They denied submitting any forged certificate to INEC for either the 2023 or 2027 presidential elections. They also said the NYSC had never denied issuing the discharge certificate to Mr Tinubu.