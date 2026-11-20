Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, says President Bola Tinubu and governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have failed across Nigeria

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, says President Bola Tinubu and governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across Nigeria have failed, as he rejects the "Rainbow Coalition" in Jigawa State.

The Rainbow Coalition is being promoted by the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, to galvanise support across party lines behind President Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.

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Speaking during an interview with Arise News on Thursday, Mr Lamido discussed President Tinubu's electoral prospects in the North, the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) standing in Jigawa, and his backing for the PDP's presidential candidate, Sandy Onor.

He also maintained that his son, Mustapha--the PDP governorship candidate--is well qualified to govern Jigawa State.

"To me, APC governors nationwide have failed, like the president. That's my opinion. What we want in Jigawa is rain, not a rainbow, because a rainbow stops the rain. Therefore, there is no Rainbow Coalition in Jigawa State," he said.

Mr Lamido declined to directly assess President Tinubu's chances in the North, instead describing the broader presidential contest--featuring President Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi--as an internal political fallout among former allies.

"The three parties, the three contenders, Atiku, Tinubu and Peter Obi, I look at them from a simple political background, all of them. You know, at one time, you know, they are either PDP or APC. So, to me, it is a kind of, you know, family civil war."

He stated that the PDP's recent flag-raising campaign in Jigawa generated strong enthusiasm among supporters eager to reconnect with the party.

"And from the people, you know, from their zeal and enthusiasm, you could see their faces, you know, reconnecting because they knew it was PDP in Jigawa State. So, that's the feeling of nostalgia, which they are now, you know, really trying to reenact. And you could see in them the expectation, the hope, you know, and the prayers and the love for the party of PDP."

Backing for Sandy Onor

Mr Lamido affirmed his support for the PDP's presidential flag bearer, Sandy Onor, and urged party faithful to rally behind him.

He said the PDP in Jigawa is all out to win both the governorship and presidential elections.

"In PDP, the PDP is a family. Every PDP member is also Onor. I will vote for him. I would vote for him, yes. And ask people to also vote for him."

Addressing questions regarding Mr Onor's limited public campaign visibility, Mr Lamido stressed that his endorsement stemmed from party loyalty rather than individual prominence.

"You may not know him, but we know him, PDP. I know him. We know him, PDP. And therefore, I'm campaigning for him."

He further dismissed questions requesting Mr Onor's personal manifesto, arguing that manifestos belong to political parties rather than individual candidates.

Rejection of Wike's Rainbow Coalition

Commenting on the Rainbow Coalition, Mr Lamido stated that he was never consulted on the initiative.

"If Wike has the right to say this is what he wants, he has the right. Conversely, don't I have the right to say no? Don't I have it?"

He emphasised that the PDP had never met to adopt a collective stance on the political alignments of individual members.

"There was never a time when we sat down as a political party, as elders, as voters, to say, OK, fine, we're taking this position. All right? So the position is not unanimous."

Reiterating that the coalition has no foothold in Jigawa, he added: "Therefore, we don't need anything like Rainbow Coalition, only Rainbow. Because traditionally, Rainbow takes away rain. So here we need rain. So in Jigawa State, there is no Rainbow Coalition in Jigawa State."

Mr Lamido insisted that any coalition arrangement must be debated by the party's formal organs rather than treated as a unilateral decision.

"If we had, for instance, sat down as a political party, as a caucus, to discuss and debate, what do we do? Then you can ask me this question. But we never did."

Although Mr Wike remains a prominent figure within the opposition PDP, he serves in President Tinubu's cabinet.

The Rainbow Coalition brings together politicians, grassroots mobilisers, and stakeholders across party lines--primarily uniting factions of the PDP and the APC--under a single umbrella to campaign for President Tinubu's re-election and allied legislative candidates.

The coalition has deepened fractures within the PDP. While Mr Wike and his allies frame it as a pragmatic, inclusive alliance for national development, traditional PDP stalwarts like Mr Lamido view it as anti-party activity that undermines the PDP's own presidential ticket, Mr Onor, without the consent of the party's National Executive Committee or caucuses.

Mustapha Lamido's governorship ambition

Defending his son Mustapha's governorship bid, the former governor said the candidate possesses the credentials to stand on his own merit without relying on his father's political name.

"I think Mustapha has the capacity, the intellect, and the qualification to promote himself," he said, adding that he would not speak on his son's behalf.

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Mr Lamido stated that his son holds a Ph.D in Political Science, urging the media to scrutinise his son directly through an interview.

"Engage him. Find whether he's sharp or not sharp. Whether he can deliver or not deliver. Define that on your own. Why must I talk on his behalf? We are two different individuals, even though we share the same DNA."

Defending the PDP's legacy

Mr Lamido also defended the PDP's historical record, crediting the party with restoring national stability following Nigeria's political turbulence in 1998 and 1999.

"The PDP in 1998 and 1999 came together, and then Nigeria stabilised. That's very, very important, because we need a country where there's mutual respect, mutual trust, whereby we agree as people to defend our country."

He concluded that the party's past economic management and debt-relief achievements remain the foundation of his push for its return to power.

"PDP saved Nigeria in 1998. And then, after getting the country restored and stabilised, we had many problems. You know, this issue of debt recovery, you know, debt forgiveness. The issue of the economy was another thing we embarked upon, and we did very well," Mr Lamido said.