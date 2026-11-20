President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Luxemburg-based exploration company Koryx Copper, Heye Daun announced that construction for southern copper mining project, Haib, will start in early 2028.

He said this during Koryx Copper's latest pre-feasibility study (PFS) released on Wednesday.

"The next 12 months will be focused on the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study, raising finance, finishing permitting in preparation for early works commencement late in 2027 and construction commencement in the first quarter of 2028," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Haib is a massive, disseminated porphyry copper deposit with associated molybdenum and gold in southern Namibia and is planned as a large-scale open pit mining and conventional sulphide milling and flotation, producing separate copper and molybdenum concentrates.

Pre-Feasibility results for the Haib Copper Project

The PFS revealed total mineral resource of 4.35 metric tonnes of contained copper at the Haib Copper Project

According to Daun, the pre-feasibility study results exceeded their initial expectations.

"This pre-feasibility study undoubtedly benchmarks Haib as a truly world-class copper development project in a premium jurisdiction, Namibia.

I am very proud of our dedicated and highly professional Koryx team, with assistance from various excellent Namibian and Southern African professional service providers," the CEO.

Major project improvements comprise the completion of a bigger and significantly higher-grade mineral resource and maiden ore reserve process simplification via the abandonment of the heap leach facility and associated production.

The use of coarse particle flotation and Jameson Cell technology in flotation and extensive flow sheet optimization which has materially improved the Haib project across all metrics compared with the Preliminary Economic Assessment completed in September 2025.

The next 12 months will be focused on the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study, raising finance, finishing permitting in preparation for early works commencement late in 2027 and construction commencement in the first quarter of 2028.

Property description and ownership

Haib is a porphyry copper exploration project located in the Karas Region of southern Namibia approximately six kilometres north of the border with South Africa and between 12km and 15km east of the tarred B1 highway that connects Namibia with South Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Namibia Mineral Resources By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Koryx has a 100% interest in Deep South Mining Company, a Namibian subsidiary which in turn has a 100% interest in Haib Minerals.

Haib Minerals, which holds the exploration rights to the project. Exclusive Prospecting Licence allows for the exploration of base, rare and precious metals over an area of 36 589 hectares.

Results of PFS financial evaluation

Mining is expected to run for 15 years after a pre-strip period and feed the processing plant, which has been sized in the PFS base case for a capacity of 48 million tonnes per annum of run of mine material for 24 years including 9 years to process reclaimed low-grade stockpiles from Year 16 to Year 24.

[email protected]