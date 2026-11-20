Death has struck the football family for the umpteenth time with the sad departure of former Namibia Football Association (NFA) Secretary-General Alphews Gaweseb, who passed away after losing a battle against ill-health. A bloke of remarkable pedigree, the cool as a cucumber Martin Luther High School (MLH) protege ranks amongst the finest defensive midfielders in history. Always cool, calm, composed, and comfortable on the ball, the much-travelled, strongly built midfield kingpin played club football for exciting Mondesa outfit Atlanta Chiefs in his native town Swakopmund.

Gaweseb enjoyed successful short-lived spells with other big clubs; Kuisebmund serial 'party poopers' Explorer Eleven, Ramblers Katutura (RAMKAT), and Black Africa Football Clubs, in that sequence.

The much sought-after midfielder proudly represented the strong Western Invitational Eleven with distinction. He also featured for the star-studded South West Africa (SWA) Provincial team in the prestigious South African Inter-Provincial Currie Cup in 1978, and 1979, respectively. Regrettably, the highly gifted baller did not stay long enough in the game to reach his full potential. Gaweseb hurriedly left for Germany to further his academic aspirations in Europe. One of many scholars from the revered MLH Learning Institution, Gaweseb was beneficiary of lucrative scholarships organised by the militant anti-apartheid Evangelican Lutheran Church, back in the day.

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Other notable beneficiaries were; Doc Naobeb, Andries /Gerseb Bekeur, Izallo Swartz, Axali Doeseb, Nicro Hoabeb, Jack Francis, and a few others. Despite missing out on taking his God-given football talent to the next level, the boy with the Midas touch was not totally lost to the game that made him a household name across the length and width of his motherland.

The brother gladly returned to serve football in a different capacity. A great 'outie' of decent mannerism, the calculated MLH protege joined the NFA Management. Gaweseb was appointed the Association's Chief Accounting Officer, occupying the plum portfolio of Secretary-General, succeeding Dawid Helu in 1999.

Respectfully, any footballer worth his salt who had at some stage of their playing careers shared the dressing room with greats; Pele Blaschke, Ruby Kamulu, Bobby Craddock, Willy Rwida, Oscar Mengo, Doc Naobeb, Hasso Ahrens, Pius Eigowab, Ian Wood, Ivo de Gouveia, /Nerab Gariseb, Ronnie Dagnin, Storm Khom-khaiseb, Don Renzke, and George Hill, should never be taken lightly. Alfie Gaweseb, was no ordinary footballer, the brother was your typical modern-day box-to-box midfielder, solid tackler with a big engine, amazing energy, phenomenal close ball control, and could strike the ball well from range, above all, a great team player with fantastic leadership qualities. The technically gifted tallish playmaker was a valuable member of the smooth-sailing MLH Senior team, effortlessly pulling the strings in the middle of the park alongside the great Doc Naobeb.

However, it was at Atlanta Chiefs where he rose to prominence surrounded by a filthy rich Galaxy of great footballers in the mould of Blaschke, Kamulu, Issy Kamara, and others. In between school holidays, the much sought after midfielder featured for emerging Kuisebmund giant killers Explorer Eleven.

However, ambitious Katutura outfit Ramblers came knocking softly on the door for his precious signature. Given the hard to miss presence of former classmates from MLH, shepherded by dribbling wizard Andries Bekeur, Japhta Noabeb, Gotty Geiseb, and Doc Naobeb, the well-polished MLH protege had little qualms being re-united with his old high school buddies.

After few impressive performances for the maroon and gold stripe outfit, Black Africa started to make advances for the service of the well-oiled roaming midfielder to replace ageing club legend Albert Louw. Truth be told, when an institution of Black Africa pedigree shows serious intent, very few players will pass on such a rare lifetime opportunity. The silky midfeilder responded positively to the call gladly joining the mixed heritage black and red stripe outfit. He made an immediate impact in the team's well-greased machine, winning several high-profile knockout cup tournaments before leaving the country for further studies abroad. His impressive performance did not go unnoticed as Gaweseb was dully selected to represent his native land in the prestigious South African Inter-Provincial Currie Cup tournament on two separate ocassions 1978, and 79, to be precise.

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As it stands, Gaweseb shock death brings to five the number of departed former NFA Secretary-Generals in the following sequence; Steve Stephanus, Aupapa Shipanga, Steve Gerdhausen and Charles Siyauya. May their souls continue to rest in eternal peace.