Flushh, a Kavango-based sanitation initiative, plans to increase the number of toilets it deploys to remote areas this festive season, when thousands of workers return from towns to their home villages.

One of the co-founder Prince Muha, said December is one of the most demanding months for sanitation in rural communities, as many people who work in Windhoek and other towns travel home to spend Christmas and New Year with their families.

"Our mission is to help improve hygiene in less privileged areas where toilets with running water are scarce. With a huge number of those in Windhoek and other towns coming for the holidays, we hope to be active and motivate healthy living," Muha said.

He said the sudden rise in the number of people in villages and settlements puts extra strain on facilities that are already inadequate, and Flushh wants to bring its services closer to the people who need them.

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"We intend to increase the number of toilets we deploy in various remote areas of the region where toilets are a challenge," he said, adding that the aim is also to encourage good hygiene practices in those communities.

Although Flushh operates independently, Muha said the organisation hopes to serve communities in a meaningful way and keep sanitation on the agenda during the holiday period.

How Flushh started

Muha said the idea for Flushh came from his own experience of inadequate sanitation. During a visit to his grandmother's village, he had to use the bush because there was no proper toilet.

"That experience made me realise that this is not something we should just accept as normal," he said.

He and his fellow founders decided they could not wait for others to solve the problem. The initiative now provides mobile toilet services across the Kavango regions, particularly for large gatherings such as weddings, funerals and community events.

The scale of the challenge is significant. According to the Namibia Statistics Agency, more than half of households in the two Kavango regions do not have access to toilets. Flushh recently took its awareness campaign to Ndama settlement in Rundu, where it held a community session on hygiene, sanitation and possible solutions to the lack of toilet facilities. Muha said the engagement was part of a broader effort to change attitudes around sanitation, not only to provide toilets.

He said women and children are among the most vulnerable where safe and accessible toilets are lacking, as using the bush raises concerns about safety, privacy and dignity.

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