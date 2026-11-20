Nonhlanhla Nzuza returns as Nkandla mayor, while Mbuso Buthelezi takes the mayoral chain in uMsinga, where the Inkatha Freedom Party won 25 of 41 seats.

No party won a majority in 34 of KwaZulu-Natal's 44 local and metro councils. Their first meetings must take place by Friday, 27 November.

Mbuso Buthelezi is the new mayor of uMsinga after the Inkatha Freedom Party won 25 of the council's 41 seats. Councillors elected Buyiswa Ngcobo as deputy mayor and Lungisani Blessing Ntuli as speaker.

The party also retained Nkandla, where its 14 seats in the 27-member council were enough to return Nonhlanhla Nzuza as mayor.

In uMsinga, the IFP won 25 of 41 seats. Councillors elected Mbuso Buthelezi as mayor, Buyiswa Ngcobo as deputy mayor and Lungisani Blessing Ntuli as speaker. Buthelezi said service delivery would be his priority.

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Across the province, 34 councils emerged from the election without an outright winner. Parties are negotiating over who will govern as the 27 November deadline for local and metro councils to hold their first meetings approaches.

A senior ANC figure in KwaZulu-Natal, who spoke to Scrolla.Africa on condition of anonymity, said the party stood to lead 19 municipalities under a deal with the IFP and the Democratic Alliance, compared with six under the MK Party's proposal.

"We are negotiating to join the IFP and DA coalition because it is going to be more beneficial to us. If we work with those parties, we are going to have 19 municipalities while the IFP will run 22 councils," the source said.

The source said the MK Party's offer included six posts in the provincial cabinet.

"On the other hand, working with the MKP might seem lucrative at the provincial level because they want to give us six MECs and six municipalities. But this won't work at the local level because having six municipalities instead of 19 does not make any sense. For now, we are looking at the IFP and DA."

ANC provincial spokesperson Sifiso Sonjica said the party had met ActionSA, the MK Party and other parties. He said there was little to report from the talks.