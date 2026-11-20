Buganda Road Chief Magistrates court has denied bail to Kampala businesswoman, Susan Kushaba.

Kushaba faces three counts of sending false distress signals when she called Kampala Ministers Suzan Kushaba and Kabuye Kyofatogabye as fraudsters while appearing on Tik Tok.

On Friday, Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Ritah Kidasa Neumbe declined to grant the request by Kushaba's lawyers to have her released on bail in the matter.

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The chief magistrate reasoned that one of the sureties, Sam Bukenya was not substantial after court ruled that he had no fixed place of abode.

Kushaba's lawyers led by Robert Bautu had argued that despite not having a fixed place of abode, his workplace can as well be his fixed place of abode.

However, the trial chief magistrate shot this argument down when she insisted that place of abode and place of work are distinct.

"I am not satisfied the remaining two sureties are sufficient to ensure the accused doesn't committing the same offence( when released on bail)," Chief Magistrate Neumbe said.

She insisted that the roles of sureties is not merely ensuring she returns to court when required but also ensuring she doesn't commit the same offence or interfere with investigations.

The trial chief magistrate also expressed concern that if released on bail, Kushaba could equally repeat the similar utterance to the victims.

She reasoned that the utterances in the offence by Kushaba was sustained over 10 months directed to the two Kampala ministers and another victim via social media.

According to the magistrate, there is no evidence to show the TikTok account through which Kushaba made the utterances was pulled down, expressing it could be used again for the same purpose.

She said released the accused of bail could see her use the same platform to make the utterances which could create fear among the victims who are expected to be state witnesses in the case.

Neumbe consequently denied bail to Kushaba but said she can as well take another aim at this temporary release.

Kushaba Drags Feet on Public Apology

Earlier, the businesswoman who had received a window to have charges dropped said she would not issue a public apology to the two ministers.

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When court allowed lawyers to have a discussion with her, Kushaba said she welcomed the spirit of reconciliation but said she needed to meet the two ministers and discuss them the issue of apology.

Kushaba told court that she is known to the two ministers, right from her time as the chairperson of St. Balikuddembe Market and that if released, she would sit with her accusers and discuss the public apology.

However, the state prosecutor asked that since Kushaba couldn't apologise publicly, case can continue.

The trial magistrate adjourned the matter to November, 27.