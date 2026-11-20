Transnet, working with Durban Gateway Terminal (DGT), has made significant progress in clearing vessels carrying critical pharmaceutical products, in support of the Department of Health's efforts to address medication shortages.

Transnet recently announced a range of initiatives to help clear the backlog at DGT in the Port of Durban, including the prioritisation of essential cargo.

To this end, Transnet received a list from the Department of Health identifying pharmaceutical products on 16 vessels in, or approaching, the South African port system that require urgent evacuation from the port.

Transnet and DGT have worked through the list and have made the following progress:

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Six vessels have been completed, and the relevant containers have left the port for their intended destinations.

Three vessels will be berthed over the next few days: one at Pier 1 and two at DGT.

Seven vessels are still approaching the South African port system and have not yet nominated where they will berth.

In line with measures announced by Transnet on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, a proposal to berth and discharge urgently needed containers at other terminals is being considered to prevent queuing in Durban. This will be finalised before the vessels arrive.

Transnet will continue to work with the Department of Health, shipping lines and other critical stakeholders to ensure the efficient evacuation of critical medical supplies as they arrive in the port system.