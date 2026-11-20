Mozambique had a historic 4-0 win over Denmark in their debut U-17 FIFA World Cup match, that was the highlight if the opening day of the 2026 edition that kicked off in Qatar on Thursday.

Meanwhile ten-men Egypt fell short to Greece, while Korea Republic proved too strong for Uganda, as three of Africa's ten ambassadors kicked off their campaign.

Group A

Egypt 1-2 Greece

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Egypt goal: Souidi (74)

Greece goals: Souvlatzis (54), Karangelis (62)

A strong second half propelled Greece past ten-man Egypt. Daniel Tamer's sending-off midway through the first half tilted things towards the Greeks, and Konstantinos Souvlatzis would break the deadlock, followed by a second through Konstantinos Karangelis. Ziad Souidi pulled a goal back for Egypt, but Greece would hang on.

Group B

Korea Republic 0-3 Uganda

Classy Korea Republic proved too strong for Uganda. Kim Jiho gave the Koreans an early lead, blasting a shot beyond goalkeeper Ashraf Lukyamuzi. Uganda, backed by a passionate following, battled hard and Isima Magala almost levelled. Korea Republic always looked a threat, though, and doubled their advantage when a Nam Ian shot deflected in off Uganda defender Mujad Mbalire. Kim Jiwoo then curled in a fine third to complete the scoring.

Group C

Mozambique 4-0 Demark

Mozambique goals: Khenzane (4), Cuna (32, 44), Mubai (90+1)

Player of the Match: Alirio Cuna (Mozambique)

Alirio Cuna scored a brilliant brace as Mozambique celebrated their debut at the U-17 showpiece with a comprehensive victory over Denmark.

Khezane got the African side up and running in just the fourth minute with a powerful low drive. Cuna found space between two Denmark defenders to double their tally before opportunistically firing home a rebound after Nhampule Junior's effort struck the woodwork.

Substitute Mubai sealed a day to remember for magnificent Mozambique in injury time.

"This was our first game in the World Cup, to win it 4-0 is the start of something fantastic. We are here to show that Mozambique has good football, and we will go until the end", said Mozambique captain Diego after the historic win.