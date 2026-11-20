editorial

Under the first republic the death penalty was abolished, and no law could be enacted for which a death sentence was the penalty. But in 1995 under military rule a decree was established re-introducing the death penalty. The 1997 Constitution did not abolish the death penalty but only indicated that it can be applied only when violence or intoxicating substance is applied.

It however added that within a period of ten years (that is, by 2007) a referendum should be held for the electorate to decide whether the law makers are permitted to either retain of abolish the death penalty. This referendum is yet to be held. In fact, at this moment, there is no offence in our law books that imposes death sentence as a penalty. The Criminal Offences Act effectively abolishes the death penalty. But this does not stop the law makers from reintroducing the death penalty because the Constitution still permits it.

Needless to say, since we have a constitution that still subsists, any respecter of the Constitution should first abide by the behest of section 18 of the Constitution which demands the holding of a referendum for the electorate to decide whether they want the death penalty.

This is how matters stand.