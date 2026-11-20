The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Local Organising Committee CEO Anthony Lung'aho has denied claims that certain individuals have bought tickets in bulk for next year's exhibition match between Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam at Talanta Sports City Stadium.

Lung'aho said the ticketing system makes it impossible for one to make bulk purchases.

"It was a long line of Kenyans who are actually purchasing those tickets and they would tell you themselves that it was impossible to do bulk purchases. There's no bulk purchase of tickets that has happened anywhere," he said.

He further divulged that the tickets have been purchased far and wide, including from countries that traditionally wouldn't be interested in visiting Kenya.

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Lung'aho said this is additional evidence of the power of sports as a tourism magnet.

"The chairman (Nicholas Musonye) mentioned that in terms of it being an example of what you can do with turning Kenya into a sporting destination we had people buying tickets from Kazakhstan, from Colombia," he revealed.

Lung'aho added: "Almost 10 per cent of the tickets that went on sale were bought from people outside Kenya so there was no bulk tickets and if anything it was evidence of the confidence that we've given the rest of the world to come to Kenya."

The first phase of the ticket sales for the blockbuster tie went live a fortnight ago, with the cheapest going for Ksh 2500.

Other price levels include Ksh 3500, Ksh 5000, Ksh 15,000 and Ksh 20,000 -- all of which the LOC reveal have already sold out.

The match is scheduled for January 5 at the 60,000-seater Talanta Sports City Stadium -- also known as Raila Odinga International Stadium.

It will be the highlight of celebrations to open the mega facility, which is also expected to co-host Afcon matches in Kenya, along with the Kasarani Stadium.