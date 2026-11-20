opinion

Addis Abeba — Tigray's dynamic relationship with the modern Ethiopian state has been shaped by a historical paradox and contradiction: Tigray has been both a target of state oppression, betrayal, and genocide and, at critical moments, an influential participant in shaping the Ethiopian state itself. The Meles Zenawi era brought a long-awaited sense of relief and ecstasy to the people of Tigray after years of struggle, suffering, and uncertainty. This shift from prolonged agony to renewed hope was captured in the title of the late Dr. Solomon Enkuay's book, The Agony and Ecstasy of Tigray--a title that evokes historical contradictions: the enduring pain of oppression and conflict, alongside the exhilaration of hard-won political transformation and a new social contract.

Under the EPRDF-led Ethiopian state, the people of Tigray were encouraged to believe in a shared identity founded on self-determination, equality, and mutual respect. Placing uncritical faith in the Ethiopian state, Tigrayans prioritized peace, development, and coexistence, often at the expense of safeguarding Tigray's long-term benefits. Today, that trust has been shattered, leaving behind a profound sense of collective betrayal. The promise of equality, mutual respect, and unity in diversity has become an illusion.

Hated throughout history, yet ever-present

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The land of Tigray has witnessed some of the most frequent and brutal battles in human history. Millennial before the formation of Ethiopia, Tigray endured wars. Before the 2020 war, I used to hear elders saying more than 30 battles had been fought in Tigray. Figures from the center to dehumanize, especially driven by the hate of the 1970s/80s TPLF movement in the north but Tigrayans, manipulate and label it 'ሰሜኑ ሁሌ ጦርነት: የተረገመ ምድር' (the north is always at war: the cursed land). From an archaeological perspective, the earliest destruction dates back to the D'mt period (5th century BC). This was destruction of monumental temples and palaces an era when there was no world order, security and sovereignty, when a powerful empire from afar could invade any group or polity at will.

Tigray, even in the age of world order and sovereignty, has endured foreign invasions and wars. Ethiopia's political sovereignty has done little to ensure the security and sovereignty of the Tigray people. Leaving ancient conflicts aside, modern wars in Tigray have put the state acting as either an indifferent or an aggressor or in alliance with the foreign forces. There was also a process that, under the guise of nation-building, the Ethiopian state fractured Tigray's territory and stripped its autonomy and capacity--deliberately leaving it weak and vulnerable to foreign invasion and internal suppression. Because the agency is in the hands of the Ethiopian state, and the same agency adding other foreign agencies has been used to invade Tigray.

The 2020-2022 war waged against Tigray by the Prosperity Party-led Ethiopia demonstrates that one hardly needs to study history to witness this ugliest repetition. This government's attempt to decimate Tigray brought Eritrean forces and other drone powers with geopolitical interests. History repeats itself, but each repetition grows uglier. Another unsettling pattern for Tigray is that the broader Ethiopian populace within the country's map is not aware of Ethiopia's sovereignty and the dignity of its people. Instead, they have been manipulated into aligning with foreign forces to annihilate their own fraternal neighbor, Tigray.

Meresa Tsehaye, a scholar of political science and security studies, underscores Tigray's dual position as a historically marginalized periphery within the modern Ethiopian state and a strategic part of the wider Horn of Africa. Caught between regional rivalries and competing geopolitical interests, Tigray remains vulnerable to the ambitions of global powers, Middle Eastern actors, and East African states. These overlapping geopolitical, geo-cultural, and geostrategic dynamics risk perpetuating Tigray's role as a hotspot of regional instability, where external interests overshadow its people's rights, security, and aspirations.

The recurring cycle of invasion underscores the imperative of a sovereign future for Tigray. The only way to prevent war--the ugliest reality Tigrayans have abhorred throughout history, yet one that remains ever-present--is to secure the future and sovereignty.

The Ethiopian government's war on Tigray started in 2020 but has never stopped. The exercise of Tigray's right to self-determination has been pushed aside. Unless this trajectory is reversed, Tigray faces the risk of being erased from the map and its people being wiped out. If this is not possible, political subjugation and assimilation remain the likely scenarios. Reversing this course is imperative for Tigray to safeguard its people, restore their dignity, and secure their right to determine their own future.

Existential incompatibility of PP Ideology, Tigray nationalism

The relationship between the PP's ideology and Tigrayan identity is fundamentally defined by a profound asymmetry: that between the perpetrator and the victim of betrayal, genocide, and violence. Their relationship is characterized by a fundamental contradiction--one resembling that between the killer and the killed, the perpetrator and the victim, or the betrayer and the betrayed. Although the word "Prosperity" ostensibly evokes progress, growth, and development, it has acquired an altogether different and deeply pejorative meaning in the popular consciousness of Tigray. Through a bitter linguistic play on words, Prosperity (ብልጽግና) has been recast as ብዕልግና (Biligina) in Tigrigna--a term associated with vulgarity, moral corruption, and misconduct. Consequently, Tigrayans who chose to align themselves with or join the PP came to be branded ባዕሊጉ (Baeligu), a charged label that, in this context, conveys profound condemnation of what is perceived as a betrayal of collective values, dignity, and solidarity.

The post-Pretoria chapter was supposed to prove if the Prosperity Party had anything to offer Tigray--peace, justice, restoration, or rehabilitation. Instead, Tigray stood amidst ruin: over 600,000 killed, millions displaced, and its essential health, education, and transport infrastructure systematically looted and destroyed. Rather than repairing this damage, the regime has launched a new campaign to finish what it started and conquer the region completely. Ultimately, the ruling party has put nothing on Tigray's table except death or subjugation.

The choice before Tigray is not simply between competing political arrangements ..."

Across all phases of the war, Tigray's heritage--ancient and modern, sacred and secular--was targeted in a deliberate attempt to break a nation's spirit. From medieval monasteries to modern museums and historic icons, the assault aimed directly at what Tigrayans hold as their living soul. This physical destruction works hand-in-hand with historical abuse: through epistemic erasure, historiographical hegemony, and revisionist appropriation, ruling party figures seek to rewrite the legacy that their ethnic base belongs to the ancient legacy and history in Tigray. It is a dual-pronged strategy of cultural erasure and historical theft--destroying a people's living identity while co-opting their ancient legacy to legitimize the incumbent's party authority.

Ultimately, the Prosperity Party's strategy is designed to weaken and depopulate substantive political entities like Tigray, replacing legitimate regional leadership with subservient proxies to entrench OPDO (currently, Oromo Prosperity Party) political and economic dominance. By attempting to project power into strategic maritime corridors like Assab, the ruling apparatus seeks to consolidate indefinite and irreversible rule--a centralized trajectory that is fundamentally incompatible with Tigray's historical identity and current struggle for self-determination.

Self-Determination: Earned, learned, and craved

Let us consider the words of Ms. Atsede Gebremedhin (a member of Tigray's 'Shig Weyane' (Revolutionary Torch) in the 1980s. She emphasized her message in Tigrigna, essentially conveying that although her generation envisioned Tigray's future within a federal framework, Ethiopian unity must never be traded for subjugation. When the choice is between self-determination and slavery, the pursuit of independence becomes unavoidable. Her words underscore a timeless principle: no political arrangement is worth sacrificing a people's freedom, dignity, and right to determine their own future.

She further detailed her position, which can be, excerpted from the full speech, distilled into the following terms: "...regarding separation [from Ethiopia], we choose separation [independence]. Father Kidanu has been saying, 'We have separation as a second option.' We are putting it as an option, but if a progressive government is promulgated in Ethiopia, it [separation] will not be put as an option. It should not be taken that way. Only if a reactionary and slave system is to come to Ethiopia, we will have to separate ourselves to escape the slavery [oppression]. Therefore, separation is from the slavery and not from working-class people of Ethiopia."

More than four decades later, Tigray has endured not only prolonged instability but also the devastating crime of genocide. Its longstanding adversaries, having regrouped after their defeat, returned with renewed force to inflict another wave of devastation marked by persecution, torture, genocide, and betrayal. These experiences have brought the question of self-determination back to the forefront of political consciousness.

The aspiration for independence has increasingly gained prominence, finding expression through diverse political platforms, organized movements, public discourse, and cultural expression. Music, in particular, has become an important vehicle for expressing Tigrayan identity, historical consciousness, and national aspirations. Songs such as ዓዲ ኣላትኒ (I Have a Country), ሃገር እየ ዝደሊ (What I Want Is Independence), ትግራዋነት (The Essence of Being Tigrayan), ትግራይ ዓደይ (Tigray, My Nation), ትግራይ ኵሕሎ (Beautiful Tigray), ትግራይ ምልባማ (Tigray, the Land of Wisdom), and many others reflect the growing significance of national identity, belonging, and aspirations for a sovereign future.

This aspiration is neither new nor detached from history. It is rooted in generations of struggle and shaped by the historical experience of imperial nation-building and its devastating consequences for Tigray. It has been earned through sacrifice, strengthened by historical experience, and sustained by an enduring desire for freedom and a secured future. Yet, alongside this growing sense of national purpose, one fundamental question remains: How can this aspiration be translated into a viable, sustainable, and peaceful political future for Tigray?

One step into a cruel destiny

For the Prosperity government, war has served--and continues to serve--as an instrument for breaking the will, resistance, and collective determination of the people of Tigray. When the regime deploys starvation, foreign military forces, political coercion, and the co-optation of local elites to subdue an entire population, the struggle for self-determination ceases to be merely a political preference. It becomes an indispensable safeguard against subjugation and the permanent erosion of a people's freedom.

A sober assessment of post-Pretoria reveals a deeply unsettling reality: Tigray appears to be entering the opening phase of a cruel political destiny--subjugation under the rule of the Prosperity government. As Tigray remains unliberated and increasingly subjected to the authority of the central regime, Ethiopia's overriding objective appears to be the dismantling of the political and institutional foundations that sustain Tigray's resistance and struggle for self-determination.

Under the guise of pacification and political normalization, the federal government, helped by some Tigrayans who made their peace with the prime minister, appears to be pursuing a strategy of neutralizing resistance through the co-optation of Tigray's political and military elites. By offering administrative appointments, financial and material inducements, and assurances of personal survival, it seeks to hollow out the liberation struggle from within. Former defenders of Tigray's political aspirations risk becoming instruments and mouthpieces of the very central authority they once opposed.

This political realignment risks a deeper ideological capitulation. A collective consciousness once anchored in freedom, dignity, and self-determination is gradually giving way to enforced subjugation and political assimilation. As former defenders align themselves with the very authority they once opposed, the moral and political foundations of the struggle erode, undermining its unifying force and leaving society increasingly disarmed--both politically and psychologically--and pressured to surrender long-term freedom for the precarious promise of immediate stability and survival.

For those aligned with Abiy Ahmed's government, life under external control appears increasingly acceptable and normal. For those who continue to resist, however, subjugation remains unacceptable at any cost. Meanwhile, the central regime and its local partners increasingly portray the historical struggle led by the TPLF as outdated, destructive, or an obstacle to "peace and development." As these narratives take hold, submission risks being recast as political pragmatism, while historical memory and collective political consciousness are distorted or erased. Future generations may consequently be led to view the sacrifices of their predecessors and the TPLF's struggle not as acts of resistance and defense of the right to self-rule but as misguided and costly mistakes.

Coercive assimilation, state-led social engineering

What is presented as integration may, under occupation and political subordination, become a state-engineered project of assimilation. By extending central government institutions and security structures into Tigray's social and political life, the state could displace local authority, dismantle sovereign institutions, and erode the foundations of self-governance. Prolonged military occupation could thus serve not merely to administer territory but to impose a far-reaching political and social transformation.

This process could entail the imposition of political, cultural, and administrative arrangements through military coercion, legislative control, divide-and-rule tactics, and the systematic suppression of local autonomy. Rather than recognize Tigray's distinct historical experience and political aspirations, the central state could seek to remake its institutions and public life in its own image and in accordance with its political priorities.

The danger extends beyond institutional control to demographic and territorial engineering. In the aftermath of mass atrocities, such developments raise grave concerns about whether political domination could evolve into a broader project of demographic transformation, threatening the long-term continuity of the Tigray people.

As this trajectory becomes entrenched, many Tigrayans--particularly those unwilling to abandon the pursuit of self-determination--may come to see leaving their homeland as the only remaining means of resisting subjugation. Those who remain, meanwhile, could find themselves trapped in a deeply fractured society, divided between accommodation and resistance, privilege and deprivation, and outward compliance and inward resentment. Tigray risks becoming a society of happy slaves and unhappy slaves--one in which subjugation is normalized for some and silently endured by others.

This division between those aligned with the central government and those resisting subjugation could harden into an entrenched system of divide and rule. By cultivating competing loyalties and interests within Tigrayan society, the regime could fracture collective solidarity, weaken organized resistance, and obstruct a unified political response.

The result could be an "enemy within" syndrome, in which internal suspicion becomes a major obstacle to future unity. Mutual distrust could gradually replace the quiet solidarity, shared understanding, and knowing glances through which Tigrayans sustained one another during the darkest years of siege and blockade. A society once united by shared suffering and resistance could become consumed by suspicion over who has accommodated the system, who has resisted it, and who can still be trusted.

Indefinite social discord

The existing horizontal divisions within Tigrayan elites--expressed through political realignments, competing strategic visions, and conflicting interpretations of the postwar order--risk hardening into a prolonged and intergenerational rupture. If centralizing and assimilationist policies become entrenched, Tigray could face not only a political struggle over its future but also an internal war over its history, identity, and collective memory.

Self-determination must once again become the organizing principle of Tigray's political future."

One generation may grow increasingly exposed to central government-sponsored narratives, while another remains committed to preserving Tigray's historical struggle for self-rule rights, convictions, and aspirations. Such a rupture would not remain confined to political organizations or public institutions. It could penetrate the most intimate structures of the society. The long-term damage would extend far beyond political disagreement, undermining the social trust upon which collective life depends.

The collapse of social contract of sacrifice

Perhaps one of the most devastating long-term consequences of an unaddressed political defeat and perceived internal betrayal would be the destruction of society's capacity for collective mobilization. When the social contract of sacrifice is broken, a profound cynicism may take hold toward political leadership, military institutions, and the very causes for which ordinary people were once prepared to make extraordinary sacrifices.

For a population to endure the horrors of war, there must be a fundamental, often unspoken covenant among the people, their fighters, their leadership, and the cause they serve. That covenant rests on a shared understanding: sacrifice must have meaning; those who fall must be remembered and honored; the suffering of the population must not be exploited; and leaders must not trade away the collective cause for their personal security or political survival.

When this covenant is violated, the consequences can endure for generations. The public may lose confidence in those who call for sacrifice, and future appeals for mobilization may be met with profound skepticism. People may no longer regard military mobilization as an honorable defense of their homeland and collective aspirations but as a political instrument through which ordinary citizens bear the ultimate costs while political and military elites negotiate their own survival and interests.

The memory of betrayal can therefore become a powerful deterrent to future collective action. Even when an existential threat emerges, a population that has lost confidence in its leadership may hesitate to mobilize, fearing that its sacrifices will once again be squandered or betrayed. The fear is not simply of another war; it is the fear of being sacrificed a second time for a cause that those entrusted to defend it may ultimately abandon.

Deepened trauma, prolonged psychological distress

Unresolved mass violence, unacknowledged suffering, and the absence of accountability create conditions in which collective trauma cannot heal. When victims are compelled to live alongside, or under the authority of, those they hold responsible for grave abuses without acknowledgment, justice, or redress, the wounds of violence remain open.

The consequences extend beyond those who directly experienced the atrocities. Families transmit memories of loss, displacement, humiliation, and fear to subsequent generations. Children grow up in environments shaped by unresolved grief and insecurity, while communities struggle to rebuild trust and a sense of normalcy. In this way, trauma becomes embedded in the social fabric, reproducing itself across generations and obstructing the possibility of genuine reconciliation.

Peace imposed without truth, justice, and accountability cannot by itself restore the social and psychological foundations destroyed by mass violence. At best, it may suppress the visible manifestations of conflict while leaving its underlying wounds unresolved.

Cycle of grievance, latent instability

Impunity is among the principal conditions that allow the grievances of conflict to persist and deepen. Where justice is denied, accountability is absent, and fundamental political questions remain unresolved, resentment does not simply disappear. It accumulates, becoming a source of long-term instability.

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The continued denial of justice, combined with political exclusion, military domination, and restrictions on civil liberties, could intensify alienation from the central state. These conditions may generate prolonged civic resistance, passive noncooperation, political fragmentation, or renewed armed confrontation. Disgruntled armed groups and factions--whether shaped by the present conflict or by earlier unresolved struggles--may also remain a source of instability where political grievances and demands for accountability are left unaddressed.

Meanwhile, a population living under imposed political control may face an expanding security apparatus, heightened surveillance, intimidation, and restrictions on fundamental freedoms. Such measures may secure outward compliance for a time, but they cannot resolve the grievances that sustain opposition. Indeed, coercion without political legitimacy risks deepening the very alienation it seeks to contain.

The danger, therefore, is not simply that Tigray may remain under political and military subordination. It is that the combined effects of coercion, elite co-optation, social fragmentation, historical distortion, unresolved trauma, and impunity could gradually transform a political crisis into a prolonged societal rupture--one whose consequences would extend across generations.

In conclusion, imagining Tigray under the Prosperity Party gives a cruel destiny--one captured by the Tigrayan proverb "ንጸላኢካ እውን ዘይትምነየሉ ዕጫ,'' a tragic fate so profound that one would not wish it upon their worst enemy, let alone upon Tigray.

Conclusion: Reclaiming strategic agency

Overcoming this crisis and restoring collective political direction require a fundamental rethinking of Tigray's political future. Tigrayan nationalist organizations must urgently overcome their divisions, establish a common strategic framework, and place the collective national cause above institutional and personal interests. Securing Tigray's self-determination and political autonomy is an existential imperative. The moment for decisive political clarity is now. For Tigray, self-determination is not a temporary costume to be worn but a substantive cause, nor can it be judged by elites who shift like desert sands.

Tigray cannot afford to remain trapped in what Antonio Gramsci famously described as an interregnum--a condition in which "the old is dying and the new cannot be born." Such a political vacuum risks leaving Tigray without a coherent direction, allowing its institutions to fragment and its national cause to drift toward indefinite subjugation. Tigray's struggle must therefore move beyond passive victimhood and the recurring politics of betrayal toward strategic agency.

The genocide and the denial of self-determination are human-made political realities; they are neither inevitable nor irreversible. What human beings have inflicted can, through determined political action, principled leadership, and strategic vision, be challenged and undone. Tigray's future must not be left at the mercy of those who seek to determine it from outside.

The lessons of the 2020-2022 resistance against genocide and of the subsequent experience of betrayal and political fragmentation must not be forgotten. As the Tigrayan scholar Teklehaymanot G. Weldemichel has observed, Tigray's resistance to genocide confronted both epistemological and contextual obstacles. International actors, particularly in the West, approached the conflict through deeply inadequate understandings of Ethiopia and lacked a genuine grasp of Tigray's political cause and truth. These obstacles exposed the limits of a struggle conducted without sufficient international understanding or a supportive regional strategic environment.

To escape the prospect of perpetual subjugation, Tigray must chart a strategic course grounded in three interconnected imperatives: rebuilding internal political unity, restoring legitimate institutions, and advancing the inalienable right of the people of Tigray to determine their own political future; cultivating strategic partnerships across the Horn of Africa to overcome isolation, reduce vulnerability to hostile state pressures, and strengthen Tigray's regional standing; and leveraging renewed political cohesion and regional engagement to pursue a genuine and new social contract with Ethiopian stakeholders and international partners--one founded on mutual recognition, equality, sovereignty, dignity, and the freely expressed will of peoples.

The choice before Tigray is not simply between competing political arrangements. It is between reclaiming the agency to determine its own future and surrendering to allow others to determine its future. The struggle must therefore move beyond fragmentation, political dependency, and the management of defeat.

Self-determination must once again become the organizing principle of Tigray's political future. The time to act is now--not when the conditions for subjugation have become irreversible. AS

Editor's Note: Negasi Awetehey is a member of the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Management at Aksum University. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. at the University of Geneva. Negasi can be reached at negasiawetehey@gmail.com