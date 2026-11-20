Dr. Abdoulie Janneh was elected Chair of the Board of Directors of TrustAfrica.

press release

TrustAfrica has announced a significant transition in the leadership and composition of its Board of Trustees, following the 43rd meeting of the Board, held in Dakar, Senegal, on 9–10 November 2026.

After eight years of distinguished service as Chair of the Board of Trustees, Ms Coumba Toure has stepped down from the position she had held since October 2018. Her tenure spanned a defining period in TrustAfrica’s evolution, including navigating the turbulent years of the COVID-19 pandemic, significantly expanding the organisation’s programme portfolio, strengthening its institutional systems and resource base, and deepening partnerships with regional institutions and leading Pan-African civic and philanthropic networks.

During this period, TrustAfrica expanded and strengthened a number of flagship initiatives, including the African Philanthropy Conference, co-organised with the Centre on African Philanthropy and Social Investment (CAPSI) at Wits University and several other Pan-African networks; the African Social Movements Baraza; the Harambee-Ubuntu Pan-African and Feminist Philanthropies Initiative, jointly led by TrustAfrica and Urgent Action Fund-Africa; the reimagining of governance and democracy work under the West Africa Democracy Fund; the Africa Youth Panel and NextGen Initiative; and the Global Africa Reparations Caravan.

These advances have strengthened TrustAfrica’s ability to fulfil its mandate of reinforcing African agency in addressing the continent’s most pressing challenges, deepening solidarity, and advancing people-centred transformative change across Africa.

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The Board elected Dr Abdoulie Janneh as its new Chair. A respected African statesman and development leader, Dr Janneh previously served as Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations. His extensive experience in African development, governance and international cooperation will help guide TrustAfrica as it enters its third decade.

TrustAfrica also welcomed three distinguished leaders to its Board of Trustees:

Dr Hippolyte Fofack, former Chief Economist and Director of Research and International Cooperation at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). He currently holds the inaugural SDSN Parker Fellowship at Columbia University in New York, is a Distinguished Fellow at the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils (GFCC), and serves as a Research Associate at Harvard University’s Center for African Studies.

Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu, former Economic Affairs Adviser to the President of Nigeria. He is an Adjunct Professor at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance at the University of Cape Town, a Fellow of the Development Leadership Dialogue Institute at SOAS University of London, and a member of the AfCFTA Trade and Industrial Policy Advisory Council.

Ms Ainka Sanders Jackson, founding Executive Director of the Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth and Reconciliation in Selma, Alabama, USA, and Co-Executive Director of the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee, one of the largest annual civil rights commemorations in the United States. An inaugural Obama USA Leader, she has contributed to national and international conversations on racial and economic equity, nonviolence, democracy and social justice.

The addition of these three leaders brings to TrustAfrica’s Board a wealth of experience spanning African economic transformation, public policy, development, racial and economic justice, civil rights and international cooperation. Their appointment reinforces TrustAfrica’s commitment to harnessing the knowledge, expertise and resources of Global Africa, encompassing the continent and its diaspora, as well as friends of Africa around the world, to advance the continental transformation agenda and contribute to building the Africa we want.

The Board also confirmed 1–2 April 2027 as the new dates for TrustAfrica’s 20th Anniversary Conference in Abuja, Nigeria.

Under the theme “Sustaining African Agency, Building the Future We Want,” the high-level 20th Anniversary Conference will bring together TrustAfrica’s partners, current and former leaders, civil society actors, intellectuals, policymakers, philanthropists and friends from across Africa and other regions of the world. The conference will provide an important opportunity to reflect on two decades of work, celebrate the communities and partnerships that have shaped TrustAfrica’s journey, and collectively consider the challenges and possibilities facing Africa in the decades ahead.

As TrustAfrica marks twenty years of work and prepares for its next chapter, we express our profound appreciation to all our partners and supporters, and to all those who, over the past two decades, have served as Board or staff members.

We extend our sincere gratitude to Ms Coumba Toure for her dedicated leadership and eight years of service as Chair of the Board. Her contribution has been invaluable to the institution and to our collective efforts to strengthen African agency and advance a more equitable and just continent.

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We warmly welcome Dr Abdoulie Janneh as Chair of the Board, alongside Dr Hippolyte Fofack, Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu and Ms Ainka Sanders Jackson as new Trustees. Their experience, leadership and commitment will enrich TrustAfrica’s work as the organisation enters its third decade.

We look forward to bringing together our partners, friends and wider community in Abuja on 1–2 April 2027 for TrustAfrica’s 20th Anniversary Conference, an important moment to celebrate what we have built together, reflect on our shared journey, and collectively imagine the future we want.

Dr Ebrima Sall

Executive Director

TrustAfrica

Dakar, Senegal

About TrustAfrica: TrustAfrica is an independent African foundation headquartered in Dakar, Senegal. For two decades, the organisation has worked to strengthen African agency and advance equitable development through grantmaking, knowledge production, convening, advocacy, and support for movements, institutions and networks working for social, economic and political transformation across the continent.