Malawi's Minister of Mining, Thoko Tembo, has opened a gold trading centre in Karonga, as government steps up efforts to bring the country's gold sector into the formal economy.

The facility was established under the Export Development Fund (EDF), which the Reserve Bank of Malawi's program introduced in 2021 to create an organised gold marketing system and curb smuggling.

Tembo said the aim was to make sure gold leaves the country through legal channels, rather than denying Malawi much-needed forex.

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Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Mining Rodwell Mzonde said gold smuggling costs Malawi an estimated $700 million, about K1.2 trillion, a year in lost foreign exchange.

With more than 100 gold mining sites in the country, he said, formal trading centres are essential.

EDF Board Director Clemence Chinkono said that as of November 2026 the fund had bought 2.3 tonnes of gold valued at K1.13 trillion, of which 1.8 tonnes had been sold.

The Karonga centre takes the total to six, alongside Lilongwe, Liwonde, Jenda in Mzimba, Mangochi and Blantyre, with more planned.

Tembo urged small-scale and artisanal miners to form co-operatives, take up mining training and use EDF facilities.

"Our miners should not be travelling long distances to sell their gold. That is why the government is working towards establishing more gold trading centres to bring the market closer to them," she said.

Paramount Chief Kyungu called for stronger action against illegal miners who have moved into Karonga District, citing environmental damage.

"The government should engage chiefs in dealing with illegal gold mining because these activities are affecting our environment and the communities we lead," he said.