Botswana will be hoping to challenge for a first COSAFA Under-17 Girls' Championship title when the seventh edition of the regional competition is staged in Maputo, Mozambique, from December 4-13, 2026, as part of the Region 5 Games.

They have enjoyed several promising campaigns in the competition, finishing fourth in both 2019 and 2022 and reaching the final in 2021, when they lost 4-0 to Zambia. But their two most recent appearances have ended at the group stage.

Botswana endured a mixed tournament in Windhoek, Namibia, in May 2025. They began their Group C campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat by Lesotho, but bounced back impressively to beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in their second and final fixture.

Hope Lesotlo scored twice against Zimbabwe and Gorata Kgotle added the other goal. The brace took Lesotlo to four goals in her COSAFA Under-17 Girls' Championship career, behind Botswana's joint-leading scorers Bofelo Rantsho and Pearl Sikwane, who have six each.

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However, the victory was not enough to secure a semi-final place. Botswana and Zimbabwe both finished with three points, but Zimbabwe topped the group on goal difference after their remarkable 12-2 win over Lesotho.

The 2026 draw has handed Botswana another difficult assignment. They will face South Africa and Malawi in Group C, with only two group matches to establish their credentials for a place in the knockout rounds.

South Africa are former regional champions, while Malawi were runners-up in the 2025 edition, losing 3-0 to Zambia in the final. Zambia have won the last two titles and will again be among the teams to beat in Maputo.

Botswana must now turn encouraging individual results into the consistency required to reach the semi-finals. They have not progressed beyond the group stage since finishing fourth in 2022.

Maputo offers another generation of Botswana players the chance to gain international experience and continue the development of girls' football in the country.

BOTSWANATournament finishes:2019 - Fourth

2020 - Did not enter

2021 - Runners-Up

2022 - Fourth

2023 - Not played

2024 - Group Stages

2025 - Group Stages

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All-time match record:

P W D L GF GA17 7 0 10 44 51

Biggest victory: 14-1 vs Seychelles (Group Stage, 25/09/2019)

Biggest defeat: 0-12 vs Uganda (Semifinals, 27/09/2019)

ALL-TIME GOALSCORERS

6 goals - Bofelo Rantsho, Pearl Sikwane

4 - Hope Lesotlo

3 - Lotang Ebineng, Keotshepile Kesetse

2 - Katlo Ditsile, Yaone Modise, Serati Modisenyane, Christinah Monyatsi, Lorato Motlogelwa

1 - Lebogang Dilelo, Tlhompho Gabana, Kefilwe Hangara, Mbapeua Hangara, Kaone Mbongwe, Palesa Mokopakgosi, Amogelang Sebotho, Tumelo Tiro, Shirley Tokonyane, Gorata Kgotle

Own goals - Hazel Kanyuru, Parissa Merven (Mauritius)