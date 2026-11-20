press release

President Tinubu on Thursday conferred Nigeria's second-highest National Honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

President Tinubu made the conferment in Abuja at the unveiling and public presentation of a six-volume publication authored by the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, in commemoration of his 75th birthday, 50 years in the Bar, and 35 years as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

President Tinubu eulogised Wole Olanipekun for his years of commitment, hard work, resilience, mentorship of younger generations, and advancement in the legal profession. He also lauded him for his community development, scholarship, and social empowerment in Ekiti State and Nigeria.

"As President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I proudly celebrate Chief Wole Olanipekun, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a phenomenon in Nigeria and an outstanding advocate who has fittingly stepped into the shoes of the acclaimed legends of the legal profession.

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"He did not merely fill those shoes but is walking with them into new territory," the President said.

President Tinubu acknowledged the years of friendship, loyalty, and hard work that had defined the celebrant.

"On a personal note, I celebrate decades of loyalty, friendship, commitment and reciprocity between Wole Olanipekun and me.

"He has led my legal team for decades. In politics, friends come and go, but Wole came and stayed".

He recalled his relationship with Mr Olanipekun, noting that some of the epic legal battles he fought on his behalf are contained in the volumes being presented to the public.

The President said it was instructive that Wole Olanipekun also led the legal team that defended three of his predecessors when their elections were challenged, affirming that being the Lead Counsel to four successful presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria since 2007 was a record.

"Wole's loyalty is not luck. It is trust, and it is kept at the highest level of our nation.

"I commend you as a worthy Nigerian. This nation is very, very proud and honoured. As one of the finest advocates beyond the courtroom, I recently had cause to acknowledge your community development initiatives and philanthropic interventions across critical sectors in Ekiti State and Nigeria at large.

"We thank God for you. 50 years at the bar, and you are still raising the bar.

"You have positively impacted Nigeria and humanity. You have mentored many, including myself.

"May God continue to spare your life, enrich you, protect you, strengthen your mind and enrich your intellectual inquisitiveness to do more for humanity the way we have been doing. Congratulations and happy birthday," the President prayed.

President Tinubu used the occasion to reaffirm his administration's commitment to the rule of law.

"The Rule of Law is a priority for our administration. This is not only because I am a constitutional democrat.

This is because of who we are as a nation, the giant of Africa.

" It is also because we firmly believe that a viable, trustworthy, competent, resourceful and independent judiciary is indispensable to the economic prosperity and to the rights and liberties of our citizens. Investors not only read our balance sheet, but they also read our judgments.

"That is why we continue to support initiatives that present Nigeria as a destination and business-friendly country, one that respects the rights of all who live in the land and the sanctity of the law of every contract and that the new Nigeria contracts must be sacred, not seasonal," the President further said.

He said his administration has also prioritised the welfare and service conditions of judicial officers, because judges cannot be asked to uphold justice impartially while their own pockets are empty.

"This administration passed the Judicial Officeholder Salary and Allowances Act 2024, reversing over 15 years of stagnation and delivering a 300% increase in the salaries of our Judicial Officers of the Superior Court of record.

" We are not yet at our desired designation. But significant work is in progress, and the brighter future is now in closer view. We will be there, my Lordship. Our administration respects court judgment, even the one we do not enjoy reading.

"We do not denigrate, attack or intimidate the judiciary," President Tinubu reassured.

President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio lauded President Tinubu for his commitment to justice, democracy, and national development.

He assured the President that the National Assembly will continue to support all legal instruments that will promote justice, democracy and the rule of law. He also commended Chief Olanipekun for his contributions to the legal profession.

Similarly, the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Kudirat Kere-Ekun, praised Wole Olanipekun for his immense contributions to the legal profession, believing that the publications being unveiled will further contribute to the intellectual depth, advocacy and enrichment of the nation's jurisprudence.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, also spoke glowingly of Olanipekun and recalled several times they collaborated in court. As a lawyer, you don't want to be on the opposite side of Chief Olanipekun, he said.

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji eulogised Wole Olanipekun for enriching the legal profession, saying Ekiti State was proud of him.

The Governor also commended him for his contributions to the state in education, health, human capital development, and mentoring the younger generation.

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, also gave a goodwill message.

Chief Wole Olanipekun recalled his personal relationship with President Tinubu over the years and commended the President for his steadfastness, advocacy for democracy, and sacrifices. He revealed that at one such meeting, the President taught him the difference between legal and political jurisprudence.

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In his keynote address titled "The Rule of Law As a Catalyst for Private Sector Growth", Tony Elumelu said the rule of law was vital to private sector growth and attraction of foreign investment, as entrepreneurs and investors were concerned about the right application of law as well as fair and speedy arbitration.

"Capital goes where it is safe and stays where it is respected. Before power, before rules, before tax incentives, the first condition is a court judgment that is fair, impartial and timely.

"We know that justice delayed is justice denied," Elumelu stated.

In attendance were Justices of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, former Chief Justices of the Federation, and members of the Bar and Bench.

Also in attendance were the Governor of Ondo State, former governors, members of the Federal Executive Council, and traditional rulers.

Also in attendance was Israel Adekunle Adeniyi, the Overall Best Graduating Student for the 2026 Call to the Bar at the Nigerian Law School. The audience applauded when he was introduced as a panellist at the event.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

November 19, 2026