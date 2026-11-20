The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) has directed government ministries, agencies and commissions to begin preparing their procurement plans for the 2027 fiscal year while warning against awarding contracts or committing public funds before the Legislature approves the national budget.

PPCC Executive Director Bodger Scott Johnson issued the directive Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia, citing the need to prevent delays in government procurement and development project implementation.

The directive comes as government institutions prepare their operational and procurement requirements for 2027, with the PPCC seeking to address delays in approving and implementing procurement plans.

Johnson said government institutions should identify their procurement priorities, assess their operational requirements and submit their proposed procurement plans to the commission for review ahead of the budget's passage.

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"Entities are expected to prepare their procurement plans and submit them to the PPCC. However, they must not proceed with contract awards at this stage," Johnson said.

The PPCC executive director explained that government institutions can undertake preparatory activities, including market research, identifying potential suppliers and assessing procurement requirements, without entering into binding financial commitments.

He emphasized that preparing procurement plans does not authorize institutions to award contracts or commit public resources before legislative approval of the national budget.

"In other words, we are asking institutions to prepare their procurement plans, begin conducting market research, engage the market, and identify potential suppliers. However, they must not commit taxpayers' money before the Legislature passes the national budget. This is extremely important," Johnson stated.

According to him, the commission wants procurement entities to complete the preliminary stages of planning while the proposed 2027 national budget undergoes legislative consideration.

He said early submission would allow the PPCC to review procurement plans, identify necessary adjustments and assess whether proposed activities align with institutional priorities and anticipated budgetary allocations.

Johnson explained that delays in passing national budgets in previous years had affected procurement schedules, with some government institutions waiting several months to secure approval for their procurement plans.

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He said the situation contributed to delays in implementing government projects and other activities requiring the procurement of goods, works and services.

The PPCC executive director said the commission's approach for the 2027 fiscal year is intended to reduce the time between budget approval and the commencement of authorized procurement activities.

Under the arrangement, government institutions are expected to plan and conduct market assessments in advance while withholding contract awards and financial commitments until the budget is approved.

Johnson stressed that the commission would review submitted plans to determine whether proposed procurement activities correspond with the institutions' priorities and available resources.

He also encouraged ministries, agencies and commissions to coordinate their procurement preparations with their respective operational and budgetary requirements.

The PPCC executive director reiterated that government entities must distinguish between permissible procurement preparations and actions that create financial obligations for the government.

He maintained that identifying suppliers and conducting market research should not be interpreted as authorization to award contracts before the Legislature completes the budget approval process.

Johnson urged all public procurement entities to prioritize preparing and submitting their 2027 procurement plans to facilitate the commission's review ahead of the new fiscal year.