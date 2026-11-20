MONROVIA — Children from across Liberia will parade through Kakata on Friday and put their concerns and hopes directly to government officials as the country marks World Children's Day 2026, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection announced.

The national celebration in Margibi County will be held under the theme "Every Child Matters, Our Rights, Our Voices, Our Future." The global theme is "My Day, My Rights, My Future."

Acting Deputy Minister for Children and Social Protection Agnes C. Marshall launched the observance at a press conference Wednesday. She said the day is more than an annual celebration: it is a national platform for reflection, advocacy, accountability and renewed commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of every child in Liberia.

The celebration began Wednesday, when members of the Liberia National Children's Representative Forum and other participants traveled to Kakata. On Thursday, forum members visited schools and communities in the city to lead discussions, presentations and question-and-answer sessions on children's rights and responsibilities. Topics included the right to education, protection from violence and bullying, the right to be heard, birth registration, and the shared duty of children and adults to keep children safe.

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About 200 children will also take part in sports and recreational activities meant to build friendship, teamwork and fair play and to reinforce every child's right to rest and play.

Friday's official program will feature an outdoor parade and an indoor gathering where children will showcase their talents and present their concerns, aspirations and recommendations to government officials, development partners and other stakeholders.

Marshall said the ministry is working to strengthen Liberia's child protection laws. Recommendations to review and strengthen the Children's Law of Liberia are before the House Committee on Gender and Children, and the ministry urged lawmakers to prioritize them, saying a stronger legal framework is essential to address emerging child protection concerns.

She said advancing children's rights requires sustained cooperation among government, development partners, civil society, families and communities. She called on ministries and agencies to strengthen their work with the children's forum, and urged journalists to use their platforms to amplify children's voices and raise awareness of their rights.

"Every child matters. Every voice deserves to be heard. Every right must be protected. Every future deserves an opportunity," the ministry said.

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World Children's Day is observed globally on Nov. 20. The date marks two milestones: the U.N. General Assembly's adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and of the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.