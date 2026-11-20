Sekou Kalasco Damaro, an aide to former President George Weah, has formally declared his intention to contest the Margibi County District 3 representative seat in the 2029 general elections, claiming he has secured the political backing of Weah and other influential stakeholders.

Damaro's declaration comes months after a group of supporters petitioned him in Firestone Division 27 to enter the House of Representatives race.

Speaking Wednesday as a guest on the Classic Breakfast Show on Classic FM 93.9 in Kakata, Damaro said his decision followed consultations with family members, political allies and prominent stakeholders across Margibi County.

"I am glad that my boss has wholeheartedly agreed that I contest in Margibi. I have gotten the backing of former President Weah, his wife, Clar Weah, my wife, my family and friends," Damaro said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said his political ambition goes beyond securing a legislative seat, emphasizing his determination to strengthen the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and restore the party's political influence in Margibi.

Damaro maintained that his longstanding contributions to community development demonstrate his commitment to improving residents' lives.

He cited his support for the county's health sector, sports teams, students and petty traders as evidence of his dedication to public service.

"Consistently, I have been involved with doing things for people in Margibi for almost nine years, including the six years of the Weah administration," he said.

According to Damaro, his humanitarian activities began long before he considered seeking elected office, and he said his record of assistance to communities would speak for itself during the electoral campaign.

Turning to national politics, Damaro accused opponents of spreading negative propaganda against the CDC during the 2023 presidential election, which he believes contributed to the party's defeat.

He acknowledged that the CDC failed to effectively counter opposition narratives and said his political engagement would help address what he described as misconceptions about the former ruling party.

Damaro also criticized President Joseph Boakai's administration, accusing the Unity Party-led government of implementing economic policies that have worsened living conditions for ordinary Liberians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He argued that increasing taxes and other financial burdens threaten to push vulnerable citizens deeper into poverty while widening the economic gap between wealthy and low-income households.

Damaro maintained that his political ambition is driven by a desire to strengthen representation, promote community development and rebuild public confidence in the CDC ahead of the 2029 elections.