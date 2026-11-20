Dutch national Jan Willem Akster has been found guilty of five counts of sodomy by the Chief Resident Magistrate's Court in Blantyre, ending a case that has run for more than six years.

Chief Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha delivered the judgment on Friday morning. The court has revoked Akster's bail and ordered that he be remanded in custody pending sentencing. The sentencing date is yet to be announced.

Akster was accused of sexually abusing boys in return for bursary benefits he managed as finance director of the Timotheos Foundation, the development arm of the Reformed Presbyterian Church of Malawi.

He came to Malawi in 2011 to help run the foundation, which was set up on June 10, 2011, to promote Christian evangelism and support vulnerable children, mainly through education bursaries. He rose to become a senior figure, overseeing its finances and bursary programme. When he left the foundation in 2019, he claimed its assets were close to US$2 million.

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Akster was arrested in August 2020 after several boys who had been beneficiaries, and workers at the foundation, alleged that he had abused them. He was initially charged with nine counts, including four of buggery, three of attempted buggery and two of gross indecency under sections 153, 154 and 156 of the Penal Code. The charge sheet was later amended.

In April 2026, Chiotcha ruled that Akster had a case to answer on five of six counts, and acquitted him on one count where the State had not proved the allegation beyond reasonable doubt.

Akster denied the charges throughout the trial, telling the court the allegations were a plot by people within the foundation who wanted his job.

He also challenged the constitutionality of Malawi's laws against same-sex acts, arguing that his arrest violated his right to privacy.

That challenge was heard alongside a case brought by Jana Gonani, and the Constitutional Court upheld the laws.

Child rights campaigners, led by Memory Chisenga of the Child Advocacy Centre, have described the case as a test of Malawi's commitment to protecting children in institutions run by foreign missionaries and NGOs.

Under Malawian law, Akster faces up to 14 years' imprisonment for buggery.