Maputo — Severino Nguenha, one of Mozambique's most prominent philosophers, calls for allocation of five percent from Mozambique's Sovereign Wealth Fund to be channeled in public universities in order to bolster investment in scientific research.

Speaking at the opening of the International Conference on Mineral Extractivism in Mozambique: Economic Sovereignty, Social Impact, and New Neocolonial Dynamics, at Maputo Pedagogical University, the five percent would also bolster investment in higher education, improve teaching and learning conditions.

Ngoenha criticized the way Mozambique manages its natural resources, arguing that national wealth should directly benefit the country's citizens and contribute to its development. "I lived for many years in Europe - in Italy, France, and Switzerland. I saw the Swiss seek wealth outside of Switzerland to enrich the Swiss, and the French seek it outside of France to enrich the French. We do the opposite: we rob poor Mozambicans to enrich others", he said.

According to the philosopher - author of many books on education, political science, and artificial intelligence - the country needs a deep reflection on the management of national resources and the setting of investment priorities.

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Ngoenha also expressed concern regarding the departure of qualified young people for other countries, noting that approximately 35 percent of those educated in Mozambique seek job opportunities abroad.

"Those who are fortunate go to South Africa, while others head to Portugal. We need to create employment opportunities that would allow young people to apply the knowledge they have acquired and contribute to national development", he said.

"We must also reform how we access resources, how we handle their redistribution, and how we shape our social and collective life. Such reforms must secure dignified conditions for all citizens, including the guarantee of food security and equal opportunities. Consider how we educate our children and how we provide the means and conditions for every Mozambican to have something in their stomach when they wake up in the morning", he said.