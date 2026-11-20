Antalya — Somalia has taken part in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP31, in Antalya, Türkiye, holding a series of meetings with international officials and organizations to promote its climate priorities and attract investment in environmental projects.

The conference brought together world leaders, UN member states and international institutions, providing Somalia with an opportunity to present its priorities on climate adaptation, community resilience and access to financing for environmental initiatives.

Somalia's ambassador to Kenya and permanent representative to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, played a prominent role in high-level discussions. He also serves as co-chair of the UN-Habitat Open-Ended Working Group on Adequate Housing for All (OEWG-H).

Abdulle jointly opened the high-level segment of a UN-Habitat programme focusing on resilient cities and the built environment. The programme was part of a dedicated conference day on cities and resilient infrastructure, with Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister, Yalchin Rafiyev, also attending the opening.

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The Somali envoy also participated in the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN), representing Somalia at a ministerial-level meeting on advancing sustainable cooling systems, jointly organized by UNEP and the government of Singapore.

He also attended other high-level engagements with international partners on climate and environmental cooperation.

During COP31, Somalia's Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) System Development Plan was also launched, marking a step toward establishing a national framework to measure and monitor progress in meeting the country's climate commitments, particularly under its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0).

The framework is expected to improve reporting on greenhouse gas emissions and track financial and technical assistance Somalia receives from international partners to address the effects of climate change.

Separately, Somali businesses and private-sector companies held discussions with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) on the sidelines of the conference to explore investment opportunities in climate action and the development of Somalia's green economy.

The engagements also sought to strengthen partnerships and financing for projects focused on climate resilience, adaptation, sustainable urban development and environmental management.