Abu Dhabi — The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned what it described as increasingly hostile conduct by the Somali government, saying recent actions threaten diplomatic relations and cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said decisions affecting bilateral relations should be guided by shared interests and kept separate from political considerations and domestic disputes.

The ministry also expressed concern over what it described as Somalia's attempt to bring internal disagreements over power-sharing into relations between the two countries, warning that such developments could negatively affect the interests of their two brotherly peoples.

The UAE said it closed its embassy in Mogadishu and withdrew its diplomatic staff from Somalia in January 2026, citing actions by the Somali government, including decisions to terminate bilateral agreements between the two countries.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The statement did not provide further details about the specific actions it described as hostile.

Despite the diplomatic tensions, the UAE Foreign Ministry said it continued to hold the Somali people in high regard and valued the longstanding ties between the two populations.

It particularly highlighted the Somali community living in the UAE and Somali nationals visiting the country, saying Abu Dhabi remained committed to protecting and strengthening social ties and shared interests between the two peoples.

The statement comes amid a deepening diplomatic dispute between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi over security cooperation, port agreements and the UAE's relations with Somalia's regional administrations.

The tensions escalated after Somalia's Cabinet ordered the UAE ambassador in Mogadishu to leave the country within 72 hours and recalled its ambassador to Abu Dhabi for consultations.

Somali authorities have accused the UAE of interfering in the country's internal affairs and undermining its sovereignty, allegations Abu Dhabi has rejected.