The World Food Programme can't "outfeed conflict," says WFP's chief Luke J. Lindberg on his first official visit to Sudan, where years of conflict and aid cuts risk deepening one of the world's biggest hunger crises.

Samia has the dreams of any Sudanese mother. To see her five children educated. To put three square meals on the table. To go back to her old life of farming before war tore it apart.

Today, her new normal is a sandy displacement camp in the south-central Sudanese city of Kosti. Home is a white tent affixed with rickety poles. Now the family's main breadwinner, the 37-year-old mother tries to put food on her children's table by working in the local market.

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"Some days, when work is good, I can give them a good meal," Samia told World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Luke J. Lindberg, during his recent visit to Goz El Salam displacement camp where she now lives. (For their protection, WFP does not use last names of war-displaced people.) "When work is not good, I make kisra (a fermented flatbread) for breakfast, and for lunch maybe lentils."

"We are doing our part to make sure we're delivering, and it's time for world leaders to step up and do their part and end this war." - Luke J. Lindberg, WFP Executive Director

As Sudan wraps up another year of brutal conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, many like Samia are simply fighting to stay alive. Across Sudan, more than 19.5 million people face acute hunger. More than 4 million women and children are acutely malnourished.

And at a time when the war risks deepening one of the world's biggest hunger crises, humanitarian aid is shrinking for lack of funds. That includes WFP assistance that in August fed 4 million people. Since then, we have been forced to cut nearly a million people from our food and nutrition support.

But vanishing assistance is only part of the problem.

"The World Food Programme can't outfeed the conflict," Lindberg said during his visit to Sudan earlier this month-- his first field mission since becoming WFP chief. "We are doing our part to make sure we're delivering, and it's time for world leaders to step up and do their part and end this war."

Fleeing war, finding hunger

WFP is delivering in places like Goz El Salam, where lines of cloth tents are pitched in a sea of sand. More than 28,000 displaced people now shelter here, many having fled fighting in the central Kordofan region and Darfur to the west.

Workers unload bags of WFP sorghum, vegetable oil and pulses from trucks ahead of distributions for the camp's most vulnerable residents. For Samia and her family, it will be their first WFP support - and, as funds run short, it's uncertain how long it will last.

"I hope the World Food Programme can continue providing assistance, so we can feed our children and keep them in school," she says. "So they can have a better future."

Samia and her five children arrived at Goz El Salam in April, after fleeing heavy fighting in her South Kordofan hometown of Dilling. Her husband stayed behind with other family members.

"There is nobody supporting us financially," Samia says. She and her children rely on what little she earns at the market. Times have become so lean, she adds, that her oldest son works there as well, pushing goods with a wheelbarrow.

"I do not want him to work with me," Samia says, hoping someday "he can stay in school and continue studying with his siblings."

A mother's wish for her children: food, peace and school

Across the dusty Goz El Salam camp there are many stories of hardship. Another mother of five, Noor, spent months running from war with her family. Like Samia, she, too, hails from the Kordofan region.

Her face creased with worry, Noor describes how she buried her husband after he was killed in the fighting. How a charity gave her the funds to cross into South Sudan, where she and her family found refuge for a few months and sold tea for a living. How they finally earned enough to return to Sudan - and the relative safety of Goz El Salam.

Like many, Noor's family now depends on WFP food assistance to live. And like for many, it is not enough.

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"In the morning I give them tea with milk. Otherwise, they go to school two or three times a week with nothing in their stomachs." - Noor, a displaced mother who lives at Sudan's Goz El Salam displacement camp

"In the morning I give them tea with milk," Noor says of her three youngest children who go to one of the camp's schools taught by volunteers. "Otherwise, they go to school two or three times a week with nothing in their stomachs."

For her part, Samia still hopes to go back home to Dilling. Back to farming and peace. "We farmed many things," she recalls of the distant days without hunger.

"My children had enough food and drink, and they were in school," she adds. "They did not lack anything."

WFP's food and nutrition support in Sudan is made possible thanks to donors including the African Development Bank, Austria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Lithuania, Monaco, Norway, Private Donors, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Nations, the United States of America and the World Bank.