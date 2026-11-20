Talib Ahmed Bensouda, the presidential candidate for the UNITE Party and Coalition 2026, has pledged to enforce the death penalty for murder if elected president. The death penalty is currently in the law books, but the Gambia Government, through President Adama Barrow, has signed a moratorium on the enforcement of the death penalty. That is to say, even if a court sentences someone to death, the government would not apply it because all death sentences have been commuted to life imprisonment.

He made the statement at a campaign rally in Kaur Wharf Town, Central River Region North, on Wednesday, 19 November, in a political rally in the ongoing campaign for the December 5 presidential election.

"If you go to someone's home and take his or her life, and you think that nothing will come of it, if we are elected into office, we will enforce the death penalty," Bensouda told the crowd. "If you take the life of a person, your life will be taken."

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The defunct Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) received 23 position papers that addressed the issue of the death penalty, of which 16 were against the death penalty, mainly based on support for the right to life. Even those who supported the death penalty emphasised that it should be used only where it is absolutely necessary, and the crime being punished is beyond any reasonable doubt and egregious, such as deliberate killing/murder or serial killing. Those in support of retaining the death penalty in the Constitution also said that retaining it will serve as a deterrent to the crimes of murder, uphold the sanctity of human life, and promote peace and justice. Participants at CRC consultations in the USA were mostly opposed to the death penalty. Specifically, 74% of them argued that the death penalty should be abolished and replaced with life imprisonment. On the other hand, 26% of them said that the death penalty should be maintained and specified in the new Constitution. In the same vein, 65% of participants in CRC consultations in Europe opposed the death penalty, with some of them arguing that it should be replaced with life imprisonment. On the other hand, 35% of them said it should be maintained and specified in the new Constitution. Almost 75% of participants in the CRC consultations in Saudi Arabia supported the retention of the death penalty, which they suggested should be specified in the Constitution, while participants at CRC consultations in Senegal and Mauritania were equally divided on the issue of the inclusion of the death penalty in the new Constitution.

In the in-country public consultations (IPCs), some supported retaining the death penalty as a form of punishment and others opposed it. 68.4% of the participants at the IPCs were in support of the death penalty, based on the reasoning that it would serve as an important deterrent to the increased number of murders taking place in The Gambia. On the other hand, 31.6% of the participants opposed the death penalty because first-time offenders should be given a second chance. Participants who supported retaining the death penalty also believed that it should only be applied in cases where the killings were intentional. Similar opinions were shared during the focus group discussions (FGDs), face-to-face interviews, household surveys, and through the Public Participation Platform (PPP). Except in the PPP, where 49.5% of respondents opposed retaining the death penalty, the majority of the participants in the FGDs (76.5%), household surveys (64.9%) and face-to-face interviews (57.2%) were in support of retaining the death penalty.

A spokesperson for UNITE and Coalition 2026 urged women and young people at the rally to share the coalition's plans with their families, especially older relatives.

Bensouda said some people had doubted that UNITE could register as a movement or that he would be approved to contest the election. He said they had overcome those challenges and now they are a formidable party capable of taking over the country.

"We have proven them wrong in all their assertions and pessimism," he said. "We succeeded in building a formidable movement, registered, and I have been successfully nominated to contest in the December 5 election."

He said critics were now claiming that the coalition would not win. Bensouda said he believed it could win the election.

"What I have seen is that we will win the December 5 election, In Shaa Allah," he said.

Presenting the coalition's agenda, Bensouda said it would seek to improve laws and governance. He blamed what he described as poor laws for slowing the country's progress.

"The Gambia's progress and development is retarded because the laws in the country are not good," he said.

Bensouda criticised President Adama Barrow over his promise to introduce a new constitution with a two-term limit. He said Barrow had made the promise in 2016 and was now seeking another term.

"Today, President Barrow has served his two terms already," Bensouda said. "He has forgotten about his promise to Gambians, and now he is seeking 15 years, because he said his work is not completed."

Bensouda also referred to Barrow's statement during nomination at the Independent Electoral Commission, saying the President had again promised a new constitution with a two-term limit if re-elected.

"I think that Gambians won't allow that objective of President Barrow," he said.

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Bensouda said a UNITE-led government would make the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Attorney General separate institutions. He argued that the administration of justice should be independent of political activity.

"Justice cannot be run politically, and the Minister of Justice is a political appointment," he said. He added that the minister responsible for justice also attended political rallies.

On security, Bensouda said killings in the country showed that security remained weak. He criticised the role of ECOMIG forces and said a UNITE government would give Gambian security personnel greater responsibility.

"For UNITE and Coalition 2026 partners, we have trust in the Gambian security forces," he said. "If we are voted into office, a Gambian officer will be in charge of his protection when elected as President. We must empower our Gambian security forces."

Bensouda also spoke about employment and the cost of living, saying jobs were difficult to find and prices were high. He said the coalition wanted to create jobs that would allow people to earn enough to meet their needs.

"What we desire for Gambians is to create job opportunities that will earn Gambians good income," he said. He said this would help people access healthcare, establish businesses and afford homes and vehicles.