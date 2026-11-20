The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has cautioned political parties and aspirants against conducting unauthorised constituency-based campaigns, directing all presidential contenders to strictly adhere to the Commission's approved national campaign itinerary ahead of the December 5, 2026 presidential election.

The Independent Electoral Commission said all campaign activities should be aligned to the approved National Campaign Itinerary of the Presidential Election of 5th December, 2026.

"All Presidential Candidates are strongly urged to follow their campaign schedules in order to avoid clashes with other candidates. All local or constituency-based campaign activities must be approved by the Commission and must be conducted where no Presidential Candidate's campaign is to be held at any particular time or day," the Electoral Commission indicated.

The Commission noted that the Presidential Campaign Itinerary takes precedence over all local or constituency-based campaign activities.

"The Commission wishes to remind all candidates of the obligation to fully comply with the Election Code of Ethics, under section 92 of the Elections Act 2025. All political campaign activities must be conducted in the most peaceful, civil and orderly manner, as provided by law," the Commission indicated.