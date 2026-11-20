At a campaign meeting in Farafenni on November 18, the leadership of the Team Gambia Grand Coalition have urged voters to judge candidates by their integrity, knowledge and record of service, as presidential candidate Dr Lamin J. Darbo promised a single five-year term and a new constitution with presidential term limits.

Honourable Sidia Jatta told supporters that elections gave voters a chance to assess the work of the president and the state of the country.

"We have been voting for 61 years, and we are still suffering and crying as a people and country," Jatta said. He urged Gambians to reflect on the causes of the country's problems and use their knowledge to improve people's lives.

"Human beings have knowledge and should use it to improve their conditions," he said.

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Jatta encouraged voters to look for integrity, knowledge and commitment to public service when choosing a leader. He said national unity and honesty were needed to change the country.

"Let's love one another, love the country and love truth. We cannot change our country if we are not one people," he said.

He called on Gambians to work together for the country's interests, saying people's concerns about hardship should motivate leaders and voters to seek change.

"Everywhere you go, the people are crying. We should be worried," Jatta said. "We need to use knowledge to change this."

Jatta said he, Halifa Sallah and others had spent more than four decades working against poverty, injustice and social decline. He said their political group had declined government positions after the change of regime in 2017 and instead chose to serve in the National Assembly.

"We have been consistent and engaged in the struggle with greater commitment to ensure that The Gambia is liberated," he said.

He urged voters to support Darbo, describing him as a candidate with integrity and knowledge. Jatta said the coalition wanted to continue its long-standing call for Gambians to work together for the country's progress.

Darbo told the meeting that, if elected, he would serve for one five-year term and introduce a new constitution that would set presidential term limits. He said the plan was intended to prevent leaders from holding on to power indefinitely.

The candidate also described the coalition as one whose members had clean records.

"Our coalition is a body of people with clean hands. You cannot point at anyone in the coalition accusing them of anything wrong," Darbo said.

"Give the country to those with clean hands. We have clean hands and we are committed to our manifesto," he added.

Darbo said his plans included allowing Gambians in the diaspora to vote, improving the economy and creating jobs that pay decent wages. He said employment opportunities could help reduce irregular migration to Europe by sea.

Honourable Halifa Sallah urged voters to choose candidates based on their plans and commitment to solving people's problems. He cautioned against voting for personal benefit or along ethnic lines.

He reminded voters that their voter cards gave them the power to choose the country's leaders. Each citizen, he said, had equal voting power, and the candidate who received the most votes would win.

"That is not the essence of life," Sallah said, referring to people living and dying in poverty. He said everyone deserved dignity and a chance to prosper.

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Sallah also outlined the coalition's proposed approach to local development. He said the government collected revenue through taxes and other means, and that the coalition wanted to return more resources to communities through equalisation grants to councils.

He said the grants could help councils fund local projects and support businesses, so that taxes and rates paid by residents would contribute to development in their areas.

Sallah compared the voter card to a key that could open the way to progress or lead to continued hardship. He urged voters to consider their living conditions, including the cost of living, when choosing a candidate.

He called on supporters to vote for Darbo, saying he believed the candidate would implement the coalition's manifesto and introduce a new system of administration aimed at reducing poverty and supporting development.