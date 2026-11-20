President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Agboola Lukman Dabiri as Commissioner representing the South-West in the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

Dabiri replaces Taiwo Olukemi Oluwa, who resigned her appointment on March 30, 2026, to contest in the 2027 General Elections for the Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State.

Until his appointment, Dabiri served as Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in Lagos State. He also previously served as Mandate Secretary for Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public-Private Partnership in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The appointment is part of the President's efforts to ensure effective representation and inclusivity in the National Assembly Service Commission.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

November 20, 2026