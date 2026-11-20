Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has invited African leaders, health experts, and global partners to Addis Ababa for the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026), calling for collective action to build a healthier and more resilient continent.

In a video message shared on social media, the Prime Minister announced that Ethiopia will host the conference from November 23 to 27 at the Addis International Convention Center.

The event will be co-hosted by Ethiopia and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

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The conference is expected to bring together heads of state, ministers, researchers, innovators, and development partners to strengthen continental cooperation and advance African-led solutions to public health challenges, he said.

PM Abiy said Ethiopia was proud to host the important gathering and looking forward to welcoming leaders, researchers, and partners from across Africa and beyond.

The conference provides an important opportunity to unite knowledge, strengthen partnerships, and advance African-led solutions to the continent's health priorities, the Prime Minister underscored.

"Together, let us turn shared aspirations into collective action and build a healthier, more resilient Africa," the Prime Minister underscored, adding, "Africa is ready."

Held under the theme "Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty," CPHIA 2026 will focus on reducing external dependence in the health sector, strengthening resilient healthcare systems, and advancing African ownership of public health priorities.