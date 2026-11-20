In a significant move toward strengthening job security, improving employee welfare, and expanding employment opportunities for qualified Liberians, the Management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), under the leadership of Managing Director Mohammed M. Sherif, has fulfilled its commitment to regularize the employment status of hundreds of volunteers and contractors serving the Corporation.

The initiative has resulted in 304 volunteers and contractors being transitioned to employee status, marking a major milestone in the Corporation's ongoing workforce development and institutional reform efforts.

The development follows a commitment made by the Managing Director in November 2025, when he assured volunteers, particularly those serving in the Technical Division, that Management would systematically review their employment status and establish a pathway toward formal employment.

Nearly a year later, that commitment has become a reality.

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Following several months of rigorous screening, interviews, background checks, and administrative assessments, 149 volunteers have been formally onboarded as employees.

Of this number, 89 volunteers were drawn from the Anti-Power Theft Task Force, while 60 came from the Metering and Commercial Technical Division.

Additionally, Management has regularized the employment status of 155 contractors, more than 80% of whom were serving in technical roles across the Corporation.

The decision has been welcomed by affected personnel, many of whom had served LEC for several years without the security and benefits associated with formal employment.

Speaking to the press about the development, LEC's Deputy Managing Director for Administration, Eric Augustine Fredericks, described the exercise as a demonstration of Management's commitment to employee welfare, institutional development, and the Government of Liberia's job creation agenda.

According to Hon. Fredericks, the Corporation recognizes its responsibility not only to deliver reliable electricity but also to create meaningful employment opportunities that contribute to national economic growth.

"As a public utility, we are not only lighting homes and businesses; we are also creating opportunities for young and qualified Liberians to contribute meaningfully to the economic growth and development of our country."

He emphasized that LEC Management remains aligned with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's national development agenda, particularly its focus on job creation, workforce empowerment, and improving the livelihoods of Liberians.

Fredericks further explained that the decision reflects Management's sensitivity to the concerns of employees and volunteers who have consistently contributed to the Corporation's operations despite facing uncertainty over their employment status.

He noted that some of the affected volunteers had served the Corporation for three to five years without formal job security, demonstrating dedication and commitment under challenging circumstances.

"Some of these young men and women have volunteered their services for three to five years without job security. They have remained committed, working tirelessly to support electricity distribution, combat power theft, and serve our customers. This Management recognizes their sacrifices, and we have taken concrete steps to change their circumstances."

The Deputy Managing Director stressed that the regularization exercise forms part of broader efforts to strengthen employee motivation, promote fair employment practices, and support compliance with Liberia's Decent Work Act.

He explained that providing greater employment security is essential to building a motivated, productive, and accountable workforce capable of supporting the Corporation's operational and commercial objectives.

The employment regularization initiative is particularly significant for personnel working in LEC's technical and commercial operations.

These employees perform critical functions, including electricity distribution, meter installation, maintenance support, revenue protection, and efforts to combat electricity theft.

Many work under demanding field conditions to support electricity supply and improve customer service delivery.

Management believes that strengthening their employment status will contribute to improved morale, greater accountability, and stronger operational performance.

The initiative also reflects the Corporation's recognition that investing in its workforce is essential to improving service delivery and sustaining ongoing reforms in Liberia's electricity sector.

Meanwhile, LEC's Senior Manager for Human Resources, Mr. Henry B. Carter, Sr., disclosed that the Corporation is working on additional administrative arrangements to review the employment status of approximately 140 more personnel.

According to Mr. Carter, the outstanding cases are undergoing the required screening, background verification, and documentation processes before being submitted to Management for consideration and approval.

He emphasized that the review process is intended to ensure transparency, fairness, and compliance with the Corporation's established human resource procedures.

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Mr. Carter further noted that the Human Resources Department remains committed to supporting Management's efforts to strengthen workforce planning, improve employee records, and ensure that employment decisions are properly documented.

The regularization of 304 volunteers and contractors represents a significant step in LEC's efforts to strengthen institutional capacity while addressing longstanding employment concerns.

Beyond the immediate benefits to affected employees and their families, the initiative is expected to improve workforce stability, encourage productivity, and reinforce employee commitment to the Corporation's service delivery mandate.

For personnel who have spent years serving the Corporation as volunteers or contractors, the transition to formal employee status represents an important milestone in their professional development.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Hon. Mohammed M. Sherif, LEC Management continues to place emphasis on staff welfare, operational efficiency, institutional accountability, and human resource development as essential components of its transformation agenda.

For the 304 newly regularized employees, the announcement represents more than a change in employment status. It marks the fulfillment of a management commitment and the beginning of a new chapter of professional security, dignity, and opportunity.