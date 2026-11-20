KHARTOUM (SUNA) — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nowara Abu Mohamed Tahir affirmed the state's interest in developing development projects in Eastern Sudan.

During her meeting on Thursday with a delegation of Eastern Sudan leaders, headed by Hamid Onour Abu Ali, Deputy Nazir (Chieftain)-General of the Hadandawa Tribes in Red Sea State, and attended by Musa Mohamed Ahmed, Adviser to the TSC President and Supervisor of the Eastern Sudan Reconstruction Fund, she was briefed on the progress of development projects in Red Sea State, foremost among them electricity projects, youth stability projects and poverty reduction initiatives.

Onour expressed the gratitude and appreciation of the people of Red Sea State for the significant support provided by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, to the state, particularly in the electricity sector.

Onour affirmed the people of the state's support for the Armed Forces in the Battle of Dignity until the country is cleansed of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.