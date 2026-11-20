Khartoum (SUNA) - Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance Mohamed Nour Abdel-Daim held a joint meeting on Thursday with Head of the Integrity and Transparency Commission, Lt. Gen. (Police) Abdeen Al-Tahir, to discuss ways to accelerate the Commission's work and complete the requirements for its actual launch to begin carrying out its national duties. Both sides stressed the need to build on previous achievements by adopting a modern institutional and digital approach that avoids the shortcomings of manual work.

The Minister of State underscored the priority of promoting the values of integrity and transparency and linking them to national accounts, drawing on his experience in establishing the first integrity unit in the state in 2019.

He explained that consolidating a culture of integrity is based on principles and relies primarily on prevention, raising awareness among executive-level personnel, applying international standards and institutional training, while benefiting from global experiences and expertise alongside the legal approach.

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The State Minister also stressed the importance of ensuring a well-planned and organised start to the work, emphasising the need for full preparedness before receiving the files expected to be referred to the Commission. He proposed establishing a forensic audit department and drawing on accumulated national expertise and consultants. He also expressed his readiness to activate external links with regional and international counterparts, building on previous experiences with Austria and Tunisia, in addition to providing the necessary support and resources.

For his part, the Head of the Commission explained that its vision is centred on serving Sudan and its people through the enforcement of the law, while addressing the shortcomings of previous experiences. He disclosed that significant efforts were underway, in coordination with the Ministry of Communications, to establish a digital foundation and achieve full computerisation.

He also pointed to work on a draft law for the Integrity and Transparency Commission to address legal gaps and secure approval of its organisational structure and budget to ensure continuity of its work.

The two sides concluded the meeting by affirming the importance of institutional integration with the Public Prosecution, the Auditor General, national accounts and security agencies, as well as making use of national and international media and international partnerships to amplify Sudan's voice and strengthen efforts to prevent and combat corruption.