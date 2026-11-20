The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Festus Onuh, the chairman of Ferotex Construction Company Ltd, died in an accident on Thursday while travelling along Port Harcourt-Enugu Expressway to attend the party's campaign scheduled for Friday.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has expressed deep grief over the death of Festus Onuh, a businessman and the director of finance for the Enugu State APC Campaign Council.

The governor stated this on X on Friday.

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He described Mr Onuh's death as a heartrending loss to the entire state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Onuh, the chairman of Ferotex Construction Company Ltd, died in an accident on Thursday, while travelling along Port Harcourt-Enugu Expressway to attend the party's campaign scheduled for Friday.

Mr Mbah said the late businessman contributed enormously to the ongoing infrastructural transformation in the state.

According to him, such contribution was also evident in national development.

"He was a great son of whom we were so proud.

"He was a distinguished player in the nation's construction industry and an industrialist, who will also be remembered for his enchanting humility and kind heartedness," Mr Mbah said.

The governor said he also a philanthropist and patriot, who believed in the vision of a new and prosperous Enugu State.

"On behalf of the Government and good people of Enugu State, I particularly convey our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family and the people of Enugu Ezike and Igboeze North LGA," he said.

The governor prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased's soul.