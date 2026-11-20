Namibian spoken word poet and stage performer Rejoice Seitsang, also known as Rejoice the Poet, is set to showcase her artistic talent on the international level when she performs at the Botswana International Poetry Festival, taking place from 23 to 28 November 2026.

The nurse-poet from Gobabis in the Omaheke region was invited to represent Namibia at an event that will take place at the Molepolole village in Botswana.

The festival aims to bring together different poets across borders for performances, cultural exchange and discussions on the role of poetry in society.

According to Seitsang, the invitation came as a surprise for her and is more than an opportunity to perform on the global stage. She says this is the chance to carry her country's identity, language, culture and stories onto a wider stage.

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"I am truly honoured to be taking part in this festival. Sharing the stage with renowned poets from different countries is both humbling and inspiring," says Seitsang, adding that she sees it as a chance to learn, sharpen, and to honour the voices that paved the way for her in the industry.

She says she intends to present pieces exploring African identity, power and truth, while using poetry to speak to issues affecting communities, such as Gender-Based Violence and many others.

The invitation was issued by the Maruping Poetry Organisation, as they prepare to host their second Botswana International Poetry Festival this year.

Festival director Keabonye Bareeng said the festival is committed to preserving poetry and culture, encouraging international cultural exchange and creating a platform for poets from across the world.

Some of the programmes during the festival will include different lines of activities, such as an official opening by the Paramount Chief of Molepolole, visits to historical landmarks and indigenous cultural sites, and engagements with local communities.

There will also differently books launch and CDs exhibition from the participants, followed by a panel discussion on the role of poetry in society.

"Performances and certificate presentations will take place on the last day of the festival on 28 November," Bareeng said.

Speaking to VIBEZ! Seitsang, whose poetry journey began in childhood, where she grew up surrounded by traditional singing, dancing and poetry, this is going to be a big milestone for her and Namibia at large. The poet recalls when she was young, watching cultural groups perform and learning how poetry was used to praise, educate, inform and express community experiences.

"Poetry is part of my heritage. We use poetry to chant, praise, express, educate and inform during our dancing and singing. That is where my inspiration and unique style of poetry comes from."

Seitsang says she later developed her contemporary spoken word style, blending traditional African sounds with modern performance and different languages.

Seitsang has been able to further her presence by joining forces with others. Recently, she collaborated with CK Tjejan, a poet from Botswana, to create 'Ke Nako', which means 'It's Time', a piece of cross-border spoken word poetry that denounces gender-based violence in both countries.

She believes that artists can help connect the different communities and nations.

Seitsang is known for her poetry double CD projects called 'You Can' and 'You Are the Rapist', which were released in 2023. She uses her poetry to inspire hope and raise awareness about various social issues such as gender-based violence, rape, unemployment, and suicide.

Some of her poems were featured in Keamogetse Joseph Molapong's anthology 'Naming the Tomb: Anthology of Poetry from Namibia'. She has also performed poetry at different events, including a reading at the Goethe-Institut.

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Healing through two careers

Aside from her passion for poetry, Seitsang is also a qualified nurse-midwife with experience in the nursing space. She had previously worked as a charge nurse at a primary health care facility, and she is currently employed as a ward nurse at a local district hospital.

Seitsang also represented Namibia and Southern Africa as a panellist at the Nightingale Summit Africa.

She said nursing and poetry share a purpose: "giving people hope and helping them heal. Some people are called to the bedside. Others to the microphone. I was called to both, and I have learned that they both speak the same language: healing, hope and faith," she ended.

Preparing for her journey to Botswana, Seitsang hopes her journey will encourage young and emerging artists, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, not to abandon their talents because of rejection or limited opportunities.

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