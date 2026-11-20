Namibian entertainer Mr Makoya is promising a night of music, celebration and appreciation when he hosts his TYCOON album release party at Escape Lounge in Windhoek on Friday, 27 November.

The event, which offers free entry, will bring together local entertainers representing different musical genres, including King Tee Dee, Sunny Boy, Matongo Family, DJ Hova, Zanele, DJ Hoppy, Topsy Kim, Kwaito Luger, Sam-Lee and MC Lady Z.

Mr Makoya said the line-up was carefully selected to bring together artists with different musical identities while giving fans value for their time.

"All the artists and DJs on the line-up represent different genres and bring a wealth of musical talent. I would say they are tycoons in their own right, and I found them to be befitting of what we are trying to celebrate on the night with the public and fans," he said.

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He added that the event aims to create an atmosphere of unity and appreciation as the country approaches the festive season.

"Our ultimate goal is to set the tone for December, which is around the corner. The partners who have jumped on board and the team are trying to create an unforgettable ambience that people will leave feeling appreciated," he said.

Making the event free is also part of his effort to give back to fans who have supported local musicians throughout their careers.

"Imagine having top-billing acts coming together and you, as a fan or supporter, not being asked to pay at the gate to see them perform for you. The party is meant to be a celebration and, at the same time, to show appreciation to those who have supported us throughout our musical journeys," he said.

The evening will feature performances from the new TYCOON album, alongside surprise appearances and entertainment.

Beyond the performances, organisers have introduced a giveaway aimed at including supporters who may not necessarily attend nightlife events but continue to support local music.

One lucky winner will receive a TYCOON hamper valued at N$2 000, featuring a one-night stay at Ethithiya Oasis Guesthouse and Self-Catering in Pionierspark, a copy of the album, a TURASTYLE T-shirt and a six-pack of Chillers Punch.

The competition is running through Energy 100 FM's Facebook page. Participants must share the daily TYCOON giveaway poster on their timelines and tag the sponsors, together with the radio station.

Mr Makoya said the initiative was designed to ensure that supporters who prefer staying at home are not left out of the celebrations.

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"We came up with this hamper to cater for them so they can be part of the experience. One lucky person will win this hamper and be able to say that the team really put some thought behind the project without leaving anybody out," he said.

He said the release party was also an opportunity to acknowledge the people whose continued support has sustained his musical journey.

Encouraging fans to attend, he said the success of the event would ultimately depend on the experience created for those who show up.

"Get ready to be bedazzled. Make sure you come with the right energy and vibe, because your presence will mean more to us in order for us to execute our game plan. That is to entertain you in a way that you should feel appreciated," he said.

The event is supported by Energy 100 FM, Ethithiya Oasis Guesthouse and Self-Catering, TURASTYLE and Chillers Punch.

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