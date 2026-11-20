Elizabeth Likoro

Award-winning Namibian actor Adriano Visagie is venturing into theatre directing for the first time with a production dedicated to the memory of his late mentor, David Ndjavera.

Titled "A Report for an Academy", the one-man theatre production will premiere on 20 November 2026 at the Goethe-Institut Namibia in Windhoek. The production is presented by Adriano Visagie Entertainment, with support from the Goethe-Institut Namibia and the National Theatre of Namibia.

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The production is an adaptation of Franz Kafka's celebrated literary work and features Namibian performer Kuzajatu X Maamberua, professionally known as Solve X, who will also be making his debut in a solo stage performance.

The production director, Adriano Visagie, said the production carries personal significance as it honours Ndjavera, whom he credits for shaping his development as a theatre practitioner.

"This project is very personal to me, when David Ndjavera was alive, he would always to say, 'let's play Adri' and I knew that meant it was time for a new script. This production is an ode to him and the impact he had on my growth in theatre," Visagie said.

These also mark a new direction in Visagie's career after years of working as an actor across film, television and theatre. He said moving into directing would allow him to explore other creative possibilities.

"This is my directorial debut in theatre; stepping into directing is preparing me for more and allowing me to explore the possibility of directing some of the scripts I have written for theatre and film in the future."

The play follows Red Peter, an ape who adopts human behaviour as a means of survival. Through his transformation, the production examines questions of identity, freedom, belonging and the pressure to adapt to society. Visagie believes these themes speak to contemporary Namibian society, particularly in how different generations understand freedom and their sense of identity.

Working alongside Maamberua has also been a rewarding experience for Visagie, who praised the actor's commitment and passion for the stage.

"There is nothing more exciting than seeing an actor fully emerge into a character and bring words to life. Kuzajatu is a consummate professional whose passion for the stage reminds me of a younger version of myself," he said.

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He hopes the performance will encourage audiences to reflect on belonging, self-expression and the compromises people sometimes make to gain acceptance.

"Many untold Namibian stories are waiting to be shared. Theatre has always been my first love, and this experience has reinforced my desire to continue directing. This is only the beginning," the talented actor-turned-director concluded.

He also highlighted the importance of access to creative spaces and resources, describing them as some of the challenges facing artists in Namibia. He expressed appreciation to the Goethe-Institut Namibia for supporting the production.

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