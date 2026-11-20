The Hawks' Serious Corruption Offences and Serious Economic Offences team has arrested two suspects on charges of corruption and money laundering relating to the R4.4 billion Giyani Water Reticulation Network project.

One of the suspects is the former chairperson of Lepelle Northern Water (LNW) the other is the director of a company hired by the LNW.

"It is alleged that in 2014, the National Department of Water and Sanitation appointed LNW as the implementing agent for the Giyani Water Project, aimed at addressing the water crisis in Giyani and surrounding villages.

"During the implementation of the project, the 64-year-old suspect, who was then the LNW Board Chairperson, allegedly appointed a company belonging to the 51-year-old suspect to undertake the construction and refurbishment of the water reticulation network without following a competitive bidding process," a police statement read.

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Investigations have now revealed that the project - initially valued at approximately R90 million - escalated to R4.4 billion without the necessary authorisation.

"It is further alleged that the company director unduly gratified the former board chairperson by providing him with a luxury Mercedes-Benz G63 vehicle and making payments totalling R500 000 into his personal and business bank accounts.

"The Hawks remain committed to investigating allegations of corruption and financial misconduct, particularly where public funds intended to deliver essential services are allegedly diverted through irregular and unlawful practices," the statement concluded.

The two were expected to appear in court today (Friday).