FUFA president, Moses Magogo has opposed Uganda's reported plans to partner with major European football clubs to promote the country's tourism industry, warning that the move could come at the expense of domestic football.

The reaction follows social media reports that Uganda has approached Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham over possible partnerships under the Explore Uganda campaign.

The reports indicate that the clubs have received offers, with discussions ongoing to establish the most suitable deal for the country's tourism promotion efforts.

On Thursday, the FUFA president said while the proposed partnerships could be beneficial to tourism, they would hurt Ugandan club football by further shifting local fans' attention towards European teams.

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"I am not an expert of tourism and could be a good move for tourism but Ugandan club football will pay a price for such a move and consequently I don't support it," he said.

He questioned why European clubs should receive money from Ugandan taxpayers while continuing to benefit financially from the local audiences they have attracted through television subscriptions.

"European football clubs can not be coming for the tax payers money after brain washing our would be fans and now collect tv rights subscriptions from them," he said.

The FUFA boss also disclosed that he had previously been presented with an opportunity to attend meetings concerning such engagements while in England but chose not to participate.

"Even when there was an opportunity for me to go to those meetings while in England I opted out," he added.

He further called for a complete ban on European football broadcasts on Ugandan television, arguing that the country's football interests should take priority.

"My position is clear and if it was my decision to make I would just banned those games on Ugandan tv space completely," he said.

Uganda's reported approach is part of a wider trend in which countries and tourism agencies are using European football's global following to market their destinations.

Rwanda has been among the most prominent African countries in this space, with its Visit Rwanda brand featuring in partnerships with Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has also entered the market through a four-year tourism partnership with Barcelona, while Spain's Catalonia region has used the same club to promote its tourism attractions.

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Uganda has already started exploring similar opportunities through smaller international sporting partnerships.

On November 1, 2026, the Ugandan Embassy in Berlin formalised a three-year memorandum of understanding with German club VfB Einheit zu Pankow.

Under the agreement, the Explore Uganda - The Pearl of Africa brand will appear on the kits of the club's first men's team and G2 youth team to increase the country's visibility in Germany.

Uganda has also partnered with the Champions Hockey League for the 2026/27 season as part of efforts to reach audiences in Switzerland.

The proposed engagement with Europe's leading football clubs therefore presents a debate between the potential tourism benefits of international sports marketing and concerns about public expenditure and the development of Uganda's domestic football.