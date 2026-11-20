Rubanda District LC5 Chairperson Stephen Ampeire Kasyaba has challenged residents to embrace coffee growing as a reliable pathway into the money economy, saying the crop has the potential to transform household incomes and improve livelihoods across the district.

Kasyaba made the call in Ikamiro Parish, Muko Sub-county, while launching the distribution of 200,000 Arabica coffee seedlings to 350 farmers. Each beneficiary received 500 seedlings, enough to establish a sizeable coffee garden.

The initiative comes as several districts in the Kigezi sub-region increasingly embrace coffee growing as a major cash crop and a means of boosting household incomes.

Speaking at the launch, Kasyaba said Rubanda District was deliberately promoting coffee because it is a perennial cash crop that can provide farmers with income for many years once established, unlike seasonal crops that require replanting every season.

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He said the coffee-growing initiative was part of the district's response to President Yoweri Museveni's repeated call for Ugandan households to join the money economy through profitable enterprises.

"Emwanyi terimba" -- coffee does not disappoint -- Kasyaba told the excited farmers, urging them to plant the seedlings immediately and take good care of them while the rains remain favourable.

Kasyaba further revealed that once farmers fully embrace coffee growing, he would lobby the government and development partners to provide the district with a coffee hulling machine.

He said the machine would enable farmers to add value to their produce, reduce post-harvest losses and earn better prices instead of selling unprocessed coffee, commonly known as kiboko, to middlemen at low prices.

"The district is already lobbying the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) for three million coffee seedlings to be distributed to farmers across all sub-counties in Rubanda," Kasyaba said.

According to Kasyaba, Rubanda's cool climate, fertile soils and hilly terrain make the district highly suitable for Arabica coffee, which generally commands higher prices on the international market than Robusta.

He noted that a well-managed coffee garden of 500 trees could provide a farmer with a stable source of income to pay school fees, improve housing and meet other household needs.

Kasyaba also called for a change in mindset among residents, observing that many people still prefer quick-return activities and are reluctant to invest in crops that take time to mature.

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He explained that although trees such as eucalyptus take several years to mature, coffee generally starts producing within two to three years and can continue yielding for decades when properly managed.

"Let us change our mindset. Coffee may take a little time, but once it starts fruiting, it will feed your family for years," Kasyaba said.

Meanwhile, Neverine Tusasibwe, the Rubanda District Secretary for Production, cautioned beneficiaries against selling the seedlings, emphasising that they had been distributed free of charge to help fight household poverty.

She warned that anyone found selling the seedlings would be denying their own family an opportunity to improve its economic wellbeing.

Muko Sub-county LC3 Chairperson Ivan Niwagaba commended Kasyaba for the initiative, saying it was the first time many farmers in the area had received coffee seedlings in such large quantities.

Niwagaba said the project would go a long way towards improving livelihoods and pledged the sub-county leadership's support in monitoring beneficiaries to ensure the seedlings are planted and properly maintained.

Farmers who benefited from the distribution welcomed the initiative, expressing optimism that coffee growing would become a major source of income for their households.