King Misuzulu accepted the Enyokeni Cultural Precinct from Gayton McKenzie on Friday, promising it will not become a white elephant.

He asked the province for a dedicated and adequate maintenance budget. Reported project costs range from R140 million to R300 million.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini accepted the eNyokeni Cultural Precinct from Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie on Friday with a request for the province: set aside enough money to keep the building secure and in use.

The King and McKenzie unveiled the dome at eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal. The late King Goodwill Zwelithini had proposed a village there for maidens attending the annual Reed Dance.

"On behalf of the Royal House, I accept this facility with gratitude. I accept it also as a duty: to safeguard it, to use it well and to ensure that it serves the people for generations to come," King Misuzulu said.

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The project has faced years of scrutiny over its cost. The national department's 2024/25 annual report records R182.8 million in spending on the precinct. An earlier review found about R28.6 million in fruitless and wasteful expenditure on the project.

"A handover cannot be the end of our commitment. A facility of this importance needs regular maintenance, reliable security and careful management," the King said.

"I therefore urge the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government and Provincial Legislature to ensure that a dedicated and adequate budget is provided to maintain and protect this building and its grounds."

The King said he saw room at eNyokeni for weddings, matric dances and choral performances alongside royal ceremonies, cultural festivals and heritage exhibitions. He also wants young people to use the venue for skills workshops and local businesses to meet there.

McKenzie said the precinct would give people a place to celebrate Zulu culture and pass its traditions on to future generations.