Residents say they last saw a drone near Ngcwalazi Drive. They fear someone could be checking out homes ahead of a break-in.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority says anyone flying a drone for private use over someone else's property needs the owner's permission.

Linda Mpehle wanted to ask the man on the pavement what he was doing. The 45-year-old Ilitha Park resident was on her way home from the mall in Khayelitsha when she spotted him beside his car, flying a drone.

"He was standing next to his car on the pavement flying his drone. I wanted to ask if he's allowed to do that, but I was afraid of him since it was the first time seeing him in the area," said Mpehle.

Mpehle and her neighbours worry that someone could be using a drone to scout homes before a break-in. Neither resident who spoke to Scrolla.Africa linked a sighting to a specific burglary.

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"We are in the festive season, and we tend to experience a lot of crime during this time. We want SAPS to explain to us if this is legal," said Mpehle.

Lonwabo Mkhontwana, 38, first heard about the drone from his niece.

"At first I didn't believe it because there's no way that an unknown person can just decide to fly his drone over private properties. I don't know the law, but I don't think it is legal," he said.

Residents said the most recent sighting was near Ngcwalazi Drive. Mkhontwana said he was also concerned about the people who use the busy road.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority says a private drone operator may fly over property they own or have permission to fly over. The operator must also respect people's privacy.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said residents can report incidents to the police, City of Cape Town law enforcement or the aviation authority.