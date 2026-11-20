A delegation from the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) held talks on Thursday in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, with officials from the Foreign Exchange Reserves Directorate of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. The discussions focused on ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides in banking and financial fields and follow up on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two banks in June 2026, in a move aimed at developing financial relations and opening up broader prospects for joint cooperation.

The Sudanese side was headed by Nour-El-Din Mohamed Suleiman, Director General of Financial Markets at the Central Bank of Sudan, in the presence of Sudan's Ambassador to Baku, Anas Al-Tayeb Al-Jailani, and members of the diplomatic mission. The talks were held as part of the visit by the Sudanese banking delegation to Azerbaijan, which aims to expand cooperation with Azerbaijani financial institutions and strengthen opportunities for establishing direct banking relations between the two countries.

The discussions covered areas of mutual interest, including foreign exchange reserves management, the exchange of expertise in banking and finance, strengthening communication channels between the two central banks, as well as exploring ways to facilitate financial and trade transactions and support investment flows between the two countries.

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The Sudanese side outlined the potential and investment opportunities available in Sudan, particularly in the agriculture, livestock, gold and minerals sectors, and the prospects these offer for economic and financial cooperation, while benefiting from the expertise of Azerbaijan's financial and banking sector.