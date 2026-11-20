Khartoum — Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris on Thursday inaugurated the reopening of Jabra Emergency and Trauma Hospital in the Jabra area, south of Khartoum.

The ceremony was attended by the Special Representative of the Prime Minister, Dr. Al-Hussein Al-Khalifa Al-Siddiq Al-Hafian; Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim; Minister of Minerals Nour Al-Daem Taha; Wali of Khartoum State Ahmed Othman Hamza; Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Ali Mohamed Ali; Chairman of the Supreme Council for Social Peace Al-Nour Al-Sheikh Al-Nour; the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Human Resources and Social Welfare and Religious Affairs and Endowments; as well as several leaders of the military, security, police and executive agencies.

The Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation toured the hospital's emergency, intensive care and operating sections.

Professor Kamil Idris reaffirmed the government's commitment to upgrading, developing and supporting the country's health sector, praising the significant progress and qualitative transformation taking place at Jabra Emergency and Trauma Hospital.