The Ogun State Police Commissioner, Bode Ojajuni, has ordered a thorough investigation into the attack, with efforts underway to identify and arrest the assailants.

Former Nigeria captain Segun Odegbami has survived an attack by suspected armed assailants who broke into his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in the early hours of Friday.

The Ogun State Police Command has launched an investigation into the incident. Commissioner of Police Bode Ojajuni ordered a thorough probe and efforts to track down those responsible.

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The police commissioner visited the football legend to express the command's sympathy and wish him a speedy recovery, while assuring him that the incident was receiving serious attention.

In a statement on Friday, the command said Mr Ojajuni reaffirmed the police commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

"The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, psc, FCSS, mnipr, has paid a visit to former Super Eagles captain and renowned sports administrator, Chief Segun Odegbami, to express the Command's sympathy following the reported incident at his residence in Abeokuta," the statement said.

It added that the commissioner ordered an immediate investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify the perpetrators.

"The Commissioner of Police assured Chief Odegbami that the incident is receiving the Command's utmost attention. He disclosed that he had ordered an immediate and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, while intensive investigative efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible," the statement added.

The command said Mr Odegbami had been discharged from the hospital, while urging residents to remain calm and provide credible information through established police channels to assist the investigation.

How the attack happened

Mr Odegbami said the attackers arrived at his residence around 2:30 a.m. on Friday and attempted to kill him, but he fought back with the help of his driver and domestic staff, forcing them to flee.

In a message to a close associate, the former international described the incident as his closest encounter with death.

"Thank the Creator of the Universe for me. I survived an assassination attempt.

"This morning at 2:30 a.m., 3 unknown persons came to the house to steal and kill. I fought back with the help of God. My driver and house boy joined me, and we fought them before they fled. It was the closest I have ever been face to face with death. They broke down my door to get to me. I have been to the hospital," he said.

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The motive for the attack has not been established.

Football career

Odegbami, 74, popularly known as Mathematical, is one of Nigeria's most celebrated footballers and a member of the team that won the country's first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.

He played a prominent role in Nigeria's winning run at the tournament hosted by the country, scoring three goals to finish as joint top scorer alongside Morocco's Khalid Labied.

He was also part of the Shooting Stars team that won the African Cup Winners' Cup in 1976, becoming the first Nigerian club to win a continental football title.

Odegbami spent much of his playing career with Shooting Stars of Ibadan, where he became renowned for his pace, technical ability and attacking contributions. He represented Nigeria during the late 1970s and early 1980s and remains a prominent figure in the country's football history.

Beyond football, Odegbami has worked as a sports administrator, columnist, broadcaster and football analyst. He is the founder of Eagles 7 Sports Radio 103.7 FM and has remained involved in sports development and advocacy in Nigeria.