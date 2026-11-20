The bill earmarks N960 billion for capital expenditure, representing 80 per cent of the budget.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on Thursday presented the N1.2 trillion 2027 Appropriation Bill to the House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The ⁠⁠⁠bill earmarked N960 billion for capital expenditure, representing 80 per cent of the budget.

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Presenting the bill, tagged "Delivering Today, Energising Tomorrow", Mr Otti said the remaining N240 billion, representing 20 per cent, is for recurrent expenditure.

According to him, the budget estimates represent an 18 per cent increase over the N1.016 trillion 2026 budget and a 648 per cent increase over the 2023 budget.

The governor said N647.33 billion of the proposed expenditure would be funded through projected revenue.

"The balance of N552.67 billion shall be sourced through concessional loans and committed strictly to infrastructure projects with regenerative value," he said.

He put the projected state's Internally Generated Revenue at N199.8 billion, hoping that it would cover more than 80 per cent of the recurrent expenditure.

Sectoral allocations

Mr Otti also said the education and health sectors received 20 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

He said the allocations reflect his administration's commitment to human capital development and the continuation of its investment in critical social services.

On sectoral distribution, Mr Otti said the economic sector would receive 55 per cent of the budget, covering agriculture, works, transportation, power and other productive sectors.

He explained that the social sector would receive 37.2 per cent, covering education, environment, sports, poverty alleviation, and social protection.

Governor Otti said the administrative sector would receive 5.1 per cent, while N17.3 billion would go to the law and justice sector.

"The proposed budget is as realistic as it is aspirational, reflecting the magnitude of our ambition, just as it acknowledges the long path we still have to travel to arrive at our preferred destination," he said.

He emphasised that the proposal was prepared with contributions from business leaders, development partners, members of the disability community, traditional rulers and other stakeholder groups.

Previous budgets, reduction of public debt by about 60 per cent

While reviewing previous budgets, Mr Otti said his administration's first budget, presented in December 2023, stood at N567.2 billion, with 84 per cent allocated to capital expenditure.

He presented a N750 billion budget for 2025, allocating 82 per cent to capital expenditure to sustain its infrastructure and development agenda.

He said his administration had reduced the state's public debt by about 60 per cent from pre-2023 figures and recruited thousands of workers.

He said the recruitment had strengthened service delivery in the education and health sectors, while technology adoption and capacity-building initiatives had improved institutional performance.

On infrastructure, Mr Otti said his administration had constructed more than 1,000 kilometres of roads across the state's 17 LGAs.

He also said construction was ongoing on more than 80 roads, spanning over 200 kilometres across different communities.

He disclosed that new tertiary healthcare facilities were being developed in Amachara and Umunnato, while the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, was being reconstructed and expanded.

Mr Otti further said the health sector received 15 per cent of the annual budget, supporting workforce development, alternative energy, and the provision of modern diagnostic equipment.

He said several communities had regained electricity, while modern water schemes were being developed in urban and semi-urban areas, with some expected to be inaugurated before the end of the year.

"We are still far from our destination of choice, and I would like to acknowledge that we have yet to hit our projected revenue mark for the current fiscal year," he said.

The governor expressed confidence that the state would achieve critical development milestones in infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, personnel welfare and support for vulnerable groups.

He urged lawmakers to give the bill expeditious consideration and ensure its timely passage so the government can begin implementation early.

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He said that timely passage would also provide clarity for investors, development institutions and other groups seeking to explore emerging economic opportunities in the state.

Speaker's remark

In a remark, the Speaker, Emmanuel Emeruwa, assured that the House would discharge its legislative responsibilities diligently.

Mr Emeruwa commended the Otti-led administration for the infrastructure development recorded in the state since assuming office in 2023.

He congratulated the governor and assured him of the Assembly's continued support for the development of the state.

He promised the lawmakers would subject the appropriation bill to detailed scrutiny, "examining its provisions line by line before its passage".

He therefore urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to cooperate with the Assembly by making their officials available to defend their respective budget proposals whenever required.

According to him, the exercise may require relevant officials to work with lawmakers beyond regular hours to ensure the timely passage of the bill.

(NAN)