press release

Austin Tam-George is a public policy expert and strategic communication specialist.

The Dumo Lulu-Briggs governorship Campaign Council in Rivers State has announced the appointment of Austin Tam-George, a scholar, public policy expert and strategic communication specialist, as its director of strategy and public policy.

Mr Lulu-Briggs is the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Rivers.

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Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo, the campaign council's spokesperson, announced the appointment in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ijuye-Dagogo said Mr Tam-George's appointment underscores the campaign's commitment to intellectual depth, strategic planning, policy innovation, implementation and effective public engagement as it advances its vision for a more prosperous, inclusive and economically transformed Rivers State.

"Tam-George adds to the campaign's exceptional combination of academic distinction, pragmatism, public-sector experience, international exposure and professional expertise in strategic communications, governance and public policy," the statement said.

"A distinguished scholar, policy thinker and communications strategist, Dr Tam-George holds a PhD from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, and is an alumnus of the Senior Executive Fellows programme at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, where he studied leadership and public policy.

"He was also an Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, and had executive education at the IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Spain.

"Dr Tam-George is a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, an invitation-only research community of business professionals."

"His professional career spans academia, government, international development, corporate affairs and strategic advisory services. He has taught at leading institutions, including the University of Cape Town and Pan-Atlantic University, and has contributed to policy and governance initiatives in Africa and internationally."

The statement said that during his tenure as commissioner for information and communications in Rivers State, Mr Tam-George "distinguished himself for his professional management of public communication and firm commitment to the development" of the state.

"His professional engagements have also involved international institutions, including UNESCO and the New Partnership for Africa's Development, particularly in areas relating to governance, education, youth development and institutional capacity building."

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The Dumo Lulu-Briggs campaign council said Mr Tam-George's role would be to provide strategic partnership in coordinating the campaign's strategy, public policy framework and strategic communications architecture.

Lulu-Briggs welcomes Tam-George

Commenting on the appointment, the governorship candidate, Mr Lulu-Briggs, said he was delighted to welcome Mr Tam-George to his team "as we continue to hold robust conversations on our agenda for Rivers State."

"I remain committed to building a team of accomplished professionals and experienced individuals capable of contributing meaningfully to the task of resetting the governance structure and development in Rivers State."