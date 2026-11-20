Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been elected Chair of the Nordic-African Foreign Ministers' Meeting for 2027.

He is expected to succeed Norway's Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, who assumed the chairmanship at this year's meeting in Oslo after Zimbabwe's Amon Murwira.

The annual forum brings together Nordic and African foreign ministers to discuss shared priorities, including peace and security, trade, investment and international cooperation. This year's meeting focused on multilateral cooperation and artificial intelligence.

The Nordic countries are Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. The meeting has been held since 2001 and is hosted alternately in Africa and the Nordic region.