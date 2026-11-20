Ghana's National Amputee Football Team, the Black Challenge, will face Turkey in the semi-final of the WAFF Amputee Football World Cup 2026 in Mexico.

The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 1:30am. The Black Challenge have fought their way to the last four after a mixed start to the tournament in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico.

Ghana began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Angola, before drawing 1-1 with Colombia in their second group match. The team then responded in emphatic fashion, beating Iraq 6-0 to progress from the group.

In the knockout stage, the Black Challenge continued their impressive run with a 3-0 win over USA in the Round of 16, before defeating Egypt 2-0 in last night's quarter-final to set up the semi-final clash against Turkey.

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A win against Turkey will see Ghana progress to the final of the 2026 edition, as they continue their quest for world glory.