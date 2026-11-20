Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has held a fruitful meeting with Norway's Minister for International Development, H.E. Åsmund Grøver Aukrust, on the sidelines of the Nordic-Africa Foreign Ministers Meeting in Norway on November 19, 2026.

Discussions centred on rolling out new interventions to support Ghanaian startups and MSMEs to boost job creation, investment packages for fintechs, and greater technical and financial assistance for a Ghanaian green cement production company.

The two countries will also collaborate on fresh ethical AI technologies, win-win value addition initiatives, and an increase in scholarships for Ghanaian students.

Ghana and Norway deeply value their strategic partnership and remain focused on delivering impactful diplomatic gains for their peoples.

Related Articles