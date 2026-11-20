The government has revised intercountry adoption rules to address gaps in the 2017 regulations and bring the process into line with the 2024 law governing persons and the family.

The new ministerial order requires proof that a child can enter and live permanently in the receiving country. It also doubles the time allowed to identify a child for adoption, from six months to one year.

The Minister of Gender and Family Promotion Consolée Uwimana told The New Times that the changes followed difficulties in applying Ministerial Order No. 001/MIGEPROF/2017, which was issued after the adoption of the 2016 law governing persons and the family.

"During its implementation we encountered some challenges," she said.

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The new order, No. 001/MIGEPROF/2026, was published in the Official Gazette on Friday, November 13. It clarifies adoption requirements and procedures under Law No. 71/2024 of June 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: Govt sets new safeguards for children adopted abroad

Receiving countries must confirm children can live there

Uwimana said the 2017 order did not expressly require applicants to obtain official confirmation from the receiving country that they qualified to adopt there and that the child would be allowed to enter and live there permanently.

The new order requires applicants to submit that confirmation with their application.

Applicants must also provide a criminal record certificate, medical certificates for themselves and relevant household members, proof of property and information about their living conditions. They must obtain written consent from a person designated to care for the child if the adoptive parent becomes unable to do so.

ALSO READ: Giving a child a home: What you need to know about adoption in Rwanda

More time to identify a child

Under the 2017 order, prospective adoptive parents had six months to identify a child after receiving a non-objection. Uwimana said that period did not adequately account for the time needed to complete the paperwork and legal procedures.

"The new Ministerial Order extends this period to one year to allow sufficient time to complete the required procedures and documentation," she said.

Under the revised process, the authority responsible for children has 30 days to review an application and tell the applicant whether the file is complete or has been rejected because documents are missing.

Once it approves an application, the authority has up to 12 months to identify a child. It must notify the applicant within that period if it cannot identify a suitable child.

The applicant then has three months to accept or decline the proposed match. If they accept, they are invited to complete the legal procedures in Rwanda within six months.

Also read: New ministerial order on child adoption: What you need to know

No reported cases of mistreatment since 2017

Since intercountry adoption resumed in 2017, 26 Rwandan children have been adopted through the process. Uwimana said there had been no reported cases of abuse, neglect, abandonment or other mistreatment among children adopted abroad during that period.

The new order retains the requirement for adoptive parents to report annually on the child's living conditions and welfare until the child turns 18.

Parents submit the reports through the competent child protection and adoption authority in their country of residence. That authority forwards them to Rwanda's state organ responsible for children and copies the Rwandan embassy in that country.

If a report is overdue, the responsible authority must follow up through the child protection authority in the receiving country. If a report indicates that an adoptive parent can no longer care for the child, the authority must request that the child be removed from the parent's care.

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Uwimana said Rwandan embassies and authorities in receiving countries continue to help monitor children's welfare and ensure reports are submitted on time. She said the National Child Development Agency (NCDA) keeps information about adopted children confidential to protect their privacy. She cited that policy in withholding a breakdown of the 26 adoptions by year and destination country.

The minister said continued cooperation with receiving countries was important as Rwanda seeks to strengthen post-adoption monitoring and works towards joining the 1993 Hague Convention on Protection of Children and Co-operation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption.

The convention sets out how countries cooperate on intercountry adoptions.

The order was signed on November 10 and took effect when it was published in the Official Gazette on November 13.